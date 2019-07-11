Melvin Gordon to Demand Trade, Hold Out of Training Camp Without New Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants a new contract and is willing to sit out training camp as a result.

Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told Adam Schefter of ESPN his client will not report to training camp and will demand a trade if the Chargers do not give him a new deal.

Gordon, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is set to receive $5.6 million this season, according to Schefter.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.