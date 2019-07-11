Melvin Gordon to Demand Trade, Hold Out of Training Camp Without New Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Gordon is going into the final year of his contract. The fifth-year running back said after practice that he didn’t want to miss any practices but also didn’t rule out not being here when the team conducts its first training camp practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 . (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants a new contract and is willing to sit out training camp as a result.

Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told Adam Schefter of ESPN his client will not report to training camp and will demand a trade if the Chargers do not give him a new deal.

Gordon, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is set to receive $5.6 million this season, according to Schefter.

           

