ESPY 2019 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

The United States women's national soccer team continued its whirlwind nationwide tour after winning the 2019 Women's World Cup by taking home the ESPY for Best Team on Wednesday.

The USWNT's honor occurred three days after the team finished 7-0 in the World Cup, capped by a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final. The U.S. was honored with a parade in New York City before flying cross-country to Los Angeles for the awards show.

Forward Alex Morgan, who scored six goals during the World Cup, also took home the ESPY for Best Female Athlete.

Milwaukee Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo won the best-athlete hardware on the men's side, while the Los Angeles Rams' and Kansas City Chiefs' epic 105-point Monday Night Football outburst won Best Game.

Here's a look at the entire list of ESPY winners (via ESPN), some Twitter reaction and the night's top moments.

Awards Results

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade (all three athletes retiring)

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan (USWNT and Orlando Pride)

Best Play: Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 at 2019 Collegiate Challenge

Best Game: Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51

Best Male Athlete: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo



Best Team: The United States women's national soccer team

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Prospect JV football coach Rob Mendez

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell

Best Coach: University of Saint Joseph head coach Jim Calhoun

Best NFL Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Best NBA Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best WNBA Player: Seattle Storm F Breanna Stewart

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Snowboarder Chloe Kim

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Skateboarder Nyjah Huston

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Paratriathlete Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Paratriathlete Mark Barr

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Australian national team, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars F Sam Kerr

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Argentinia national team and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

Best MLB Player: Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich

Best NHL Player: Washington Capitals LW Alexander Ovechkin

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best MLS Player: LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best NWSL Player: Australian national team, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars F Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. over Anthony Joshua via seventh-round TKO for heavyweight title

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best Boxer: Canelo Alvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo's return to 2K League after surviving shooting in Jacksonville

Best Viral Sports Moment: UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi nails perfect-10 performance in floor exercise at NCAA championship

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to ring after leukemia diagnosis

Best Breakthrough Athlete: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Best College Athlete: Duke F Zion Williamson

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for career passing yards

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues: fewest points in league in January before becoming Stanley Cup champions

Top Moments

Kirstie Ennis Wins Pat Tillman Award for Service

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis received numerous standing ovations on a night where she won the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Of note, the entire crowd stayed out of their seats for her acceptance speech.

Ennis, who served in Afghanistan, was injured in a helicopter crash while on active duty in 2012.

Per ESPN, Ennis's left leg was amputated above the left knee. She also suffered "facial trauma, a traumatic brain injury, cervical and lumbar spine trauma, and bilateral shoulder damage."

Today, Ennis runs the Kirstie Ennis Foundation, whose stated mission is to "to financially support deserving organizations that are dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals and families." The nonprofit organization also aims "to provide education, opportunity, and healing in the outdoors."

Former USA gymnast Shannon Miller, NBC New York sports anchor Bruce Beck and former NFL defensive end Chris Long all complimented Ennis:

Ennis arguably received the longest and loudest standing ovations of the night.

Katelyn Ohashi Delivers Powerful Spoken-Word Speech

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was one of a handful of people to take home two awards on Wednesday, as she landed the Viral Moment and Play of the Year nods.

Her acceptance speech for the latter honor was a moving two-minute speech that in part called out the sexism she and other women have faced through cyberbullying, which came to more light after video of her perfect-10 routine at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge went viral:

Ohashi received a standing ovation, and the Twitter response was overwhelmingly positive:

Ohashi, a six-time All-American, concluded her collegiate gymnastics career this year.

Rob Mendez Takes Home Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Prospect High School (Saratoga, California) junior varsity football coach Rob Mendez, who was born without arms and legs due to tetra-amelia syndrome, won a well-deserved Jimmy V award on Wednesday.

Per Wayne Drehs of ESPN, Mendez led Prospect to the JV football championship during his first year on the sidelines.

ESPN has done numerous features on Mendez, including one narrated by actor Jon Hamm that played during the ESPYs:

Mendez proceeded to give an inspirational speech to the ESPY audience:

Best-selling author Shea Serrano was touched by Mendez's story:

And Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera invited Mendez out to Charlotte:

Mendez is set to enter his second season as Prospect's head JV coach.

A Legend Honored

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage thanks to his impactful and decades-long work for the civil rights movement.

Per NBA.com, Russell walked in the March on Washington in 1963, became the NBA's first black head coach in 1966 and was given the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011.

ESPN's Louis Riddick and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered praise for Russell:

Russell is an 11-time NBA champion, all with the Boston Celtics.