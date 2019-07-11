ESPY 2019 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

ESPY 2019 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter ReactionJuly 11, 2019
The United States women's national soccer team continued its whirlwind nationwide tour after winning the 2019 Women's World Cup by taking home the ESPY for Best Team on Wednesday.
The USWNT's honor occurred three days after the team finished 7-0 in the World Cup, capped by a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final. The U.S. was honored with a parade in New York City before flying cross-country to Los Angeles for the awards show.
Forward Alex Morgan, who scored six goals during the World Cup, also took home the ESPY for Best Female Athlete.
Milwaukee Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo won the best-athlete hardware on the men's side, while the Los Angeles Rams' and Kansas City Chiefs' epic 105-point Monday Night Football outburst won Best Game.
Here's a look at the entire list of ESPY winners (via ESPN), some Twitter reaction and the night's top moments.
Awards Results
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade (all three athletes retiring)
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan (USWNT and Orlando Pride)
Best Play: Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 at 2019 Collegiate Challenge
Best Game: Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51
Best Male Athlete: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best Team: The United States women's national soccer team
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Prospect JV football coach Rob Mendez
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell
Best Coach: University of Saint Joseph head coach Jim Calhoun
Best NFL Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Best NBA Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best WNBA Player: Seattle Storm F Breanna Stewart
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Snowboarder Chloe Kim
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Skateboarder Nyjah Huston
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Paratriathlete Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Paratriathlete Mark Barr
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Australian national team, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars F Sam Kerr
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Argentinia national team and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi
Best MLB Player: Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich
Best NHL Player: Washington Capitals LW Alexander Ovechkin
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best MLS Player: LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Best NWSL Player: Australian national team, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars F Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. over Anthony Joshua via seventh-round TKO for heavyweight title
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best Boxer: Canelo Alvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo's return to 2K League after surviving shooting in Jacksonville
Best Viral Sports Moment: UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi nails perfect-10 performance in floor exercise at NCAA championship
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to ring after leukemia diagnosis
Best Breakthrough Athlete: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Best College Athlete: Duke F Zion Williamson
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for career passing yards
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues: fewest points in league in January before becoming Stanley Cup champions
Top Moments
Kirstie Ennis Wins Pat Tillman Award for Service
Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis received numerous standing ovations on a night where she won the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Of note, the entire crowd stayed out of their seats for her acceptance speech.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"I am one of the lucky ones who came home. Broken, but I'm still here and I still can. So I will continue everyday for those who can't." Kirstie Ennis, winner of the Pat Tillman Award for Service 👏 https://t.co/gojaAEMqVQ
Ennis, who served in Afghanistan, was injured in a helicopter crash while on active duty in 2012.
ESPYS @ESPYS
Former Marine Corps Sergeant @KirstieEnnis was injured in a helicopter crash serving in Afghanistan in 2012. Her achievements and dedication to serving others are why she's won the Pat Tillman Service Award. (📍@MassMutual) https://t.co/vuiPnFStgG
Per ESPN, Ennis's left leg was amputated above the left knee. She also suffered "facial trauma, a traumatic brain injury, cervical and lumbar spine trauma, and bilateral shoulder damage."
Today, Ennis runs the Kirstie Ennis Foundation, whose stated mission is to "to financially support deserving organizations that are dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals and families." The nonprofit organization also aims "to provide education, opportunity, and healing in the outdoors."
Former USA gymnast Shannon Miller, NBC New York sports anchor Bruce Beck and former NFL defensive end Chris Long all complimented Ennis:
Shannon Miller @shannonmiller96
This evening provides so many opportunities for inspiration and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kirstie Ennis @KirstieEnnis, tonights Pat Tillman Award recipient, provides every ounce of inspiration you need to accomplish ANYTHING #hero #inspired #thankyou https://t.co/1ojzZrxtDt
Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY
Sergeant Kirstie Ennis is awesome! What an inspiration! #ESPYS "Make peace with whatever your pain may be!" #PatTillmanAward
Ennis arguably received the longest and loudest standing ovations of the night.
Katelyn Ohashi Delivers Powerful Spoken-Word Speech
Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was one of a handful of people to take home two awards on Wednesday, as she landed the Viral Moment and Play of the Year nods.
Her acceptance speech for the latter honor was a moving two-minute speech that in part called out the sexism she and other women have faced through cyberbullying, which came to more light after video of her perfect-10 routine at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge went viral:
Ohashi received a standing ovation, and the Twitter response was overwhelmingly positive:
Hollywood Reporter @THR
ESPY Awards: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi gives a rousing speech about body shaming https://t.co/kHiOeblGFL #EspyAwards https://t.co/z3JgQ1bfst
Katie @katiemucci
spoken word as an acceptance speech, big @katelyn_ohashi fan. https://t.co/DON7aDV6ad
Ohashi, a six-time All-American, concluded her collegiate gymnastics career this year.
Rob Mendez Takes Home Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
Prospect High School (Saratoga, California) junior varsity football coach Rob Mendez, who was born without arms and legs due to tetra-amelia syndrome, won a well-deserved Jimmy V award on Wednesday.
Per Wayne Drehs of ESPN, Mendez led Prospect to the JV football championship during his first year on the sidelines.
ESPN has done numerous features on Mendez, including one narrated by actor Jon Hamm that played during the ESPYs:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Coach Rob Mendez is the definition of inspiration. #ESPYS https://t.co/fQ9UETuyua
Mendez proceeded to give an inspirational speech to the ESPY audience:
ESPN @espn
"When you dedicate yourself to something and open your mind to different possibilities ... you really can go places in this world." Rob Mendez's acceptance speech is everything. https://t.co/32n7wP9BP3
Best-selling author Shea Serrano was touched by Mendez's story:
And Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera invited Mendez out to Charlotte:
Carolina Panthers @Panthers
Rob Mendez you have been an inspiration to our team. Congratulations on receiving the Jimmy V Perseverance award at the @ESPYS! How about coming to hang with @RiverboatRonHC this season?! https://t.co/iP8C8d2ifP
Mendez is set to enter his second season as Prospect's head JV coach.
A Legend Honored
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage thanks to his impactful and decades-long work for the civil rights movement.
Per NBA.com, Russell walked in the March on Washington in 1963, became the NBA's first black head coach in 1966 and was given the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011.
ESPN's Louis Riddick and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered praise for Russell:
Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette
Not necessarily a fan of the ESPYs but the tribute to Bill Russell as the Arthur Ashe Award winner was excellent
Russell is an 11-time NBA champion, all with the Boston Celtics.
What Is the Lakers' Ideal Starting 5?
LeBron is reportedly the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️