AFCON 2019: Quarter-Final Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Idrissa Gueye netted in the 70th minute to earn Senegal a 1-0 win over Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday and propel his side into the semi-finals.

The Everton midfielder fired into the corner after a neat exchange with Sadio Mane at Cairo's 30 June Stadium before Benin's Olivier Verdon was sent off late on.

Nigeria and South Africa contest the tournament's second quarter-final later on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Wednesday Results

Senegal 1-0 Benin

Nigeria vs. South Africa

Thursday Schedule

Ivory Coast vs. Algeria: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Madagascar vs. Tunisia: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday Recap

Senegal went into the tournament as one of the favourites and are now just two wins away from a maiden AFCON triumph.

At No. 22 in the world, they are ranked 66 places higher than Benin in the FIFA standings, but they were made to work for their victory over Les Ecureuils.

Alfred Gomis had to make a couple of decent saves to keep the score at 0-0, and moments before Gueye's breakthrough the Senegal goalkeeper almost gifted Benin the lead.



He sliced a routine clearance under pressure from Steve Mounie, and the ball only narrowly slid past his post, to Gomis' great relief.

Minutes later, Senegal had their lead. Gueye started and finished the move, feeding Mane before receiving the return ball, bursting into the box and rifling a right-footed shot into the net:

Mane was subsequently denied a goal of his own on two occasions, first by a fine Saturnin Allagbe save and then by the video assistant referee:

Benin were still in the game while it was just 1-0, but then Verdon was sent off in the 82nd minute for pulling Gueye down on the edge of the box.

Senegal comfortably saw out the game to take their place in the last four, where they will play either Madagascar or Tunisia.