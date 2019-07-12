Ranking the Top 25 NBA Summer League Players so Far

1 of 13

Bart Young/Getty Images

25. Amile Jefferson, Orlando Magic C

Jefferson has been physical and effective from foul line to baseline while finishing and rebounding through contact. In four games, he's averaging 15.8 points and 9.0 rebounds on 56.3 percent shooting, giving Orlando toughness and a high-percentage scorer in the paint.

24. Quinndary Weatherspoon, San Antonio Spurs SG

Signed to a two-way deal, Weatherspoon has averaged 16.0 points through four games between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas play, showcasing smooth, timely slashing and three-level scoring. Enough flashes of shooting and defense should have Spurs coaches feeling optimistic heading into the preseason.

23. Jacob Evans, Golden State Warriors SG/SF

After shooting just 32.4 percent last summer league, Evans looks far more comfortable this July, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 45.7 percent shooting. He's appeared more threatening as an on-ball creator and scorer while maintaining his identity as a jack-of-all-trades, versatile wing.

22. Chris Clemons, Houston Rockets PG

The NCAA's leading scorer in 2018-19, Clemons hasn't been held back by 5'9" size in summer league, totaling 64 points and 17 three-pointers through three games. With a similar green light to the one he was given at Campbell, he has found a scoring rhythm, particularly as a shot-maker off the dribble and catch.

21. Jarred Vanderbilt, Denver Nuggets PF

After playing just 14 games at Kentucky and 17 games for the Nuggets as a rookie, Vanderbilt entered summer league as a scouting priority. He's capitalized on the interest and attention, averaging 12.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 53.6 percent shooting. Vanderbilt is reminding viewers not only about his nose for the ball around the basket, but also his versatility as a 6'9" forward who can handle, face up and pass.