2019 NBA Draft's Best-Kept Secrets

NBA teams know about Goga Bitadze's breakout. It's put him firmly on the first-round map. The idea that he's one of the draft's top 10 prospects isn't as widely acknowledged.

Had Bitadze averaged 20.0 points (54.8 percent FG), 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per 40 minutes in college basketball, his numbers would have matched or surpassed the other NCAA bigs competing for looks in the lottery. But at 19 years old, he put up those numbers in Euroleague against pros.

To validate that 13-game sample size of production and efficiency, he's also been dominant against weaker competition. He averaged 14.0 points in 23.3 minutes with Mega Bemax and Buducnost in the Adriatic League. And just this month through fives games in the Serbian KLS, he's scoring 19.8 points in 23.4 minutes.

The center took a step forward with his finishing versatility off post-ups, rolls and drives, showing improved footwork, timing and hands. His shooting has been equally exciting, as Bitadze is a combined 30-of-76 from three-point land, showing persuasive shot balance and fluidity.

Questions over his athleticism, particularly his lateral foot speed, cause the most hesitation when evaluating Bitadze. And it's possible he's never a plus defender able to switch or lock down in space. He isn't completely stiff, however. And he offers enough shot-blocking to hold value as a rim protector.

With 6'11" size, some mobility and budding inside-out skill, Bitadze deserves to crack the draft tier that includes Texas' Jaxson Hayes, Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke and Kentucky's PJ Washington. Team need and situations will make it tough for him to go top-10. But the Charlotte Hornets (No. 12) and Boston Celtics (No. 14) should be giving Bitadze a look in the lottery.