Dani Alves Headlines Copa America Best XI; Gabriel Jesus, Lionel Messi Miss out

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

Brazil stars Dani Alves, Alisson Becker and Everton Soares headline CONMEBOL's Team of the Tournament for the 2019 Copa America, with their team-mate Gabriel Jesus and Argentina star Lionel Messi missing out.

The Selecao clinched the title on Sunday, as goals from Everton, Jesus and Richarlison saw them to a 3-1 win over Peru.

It is no surprise to see the Team of the Tournament include five Brazil players. In addition to the trio mentioned, Thiago Silva and Arthur Melo made the cut:

Peru's Miguel Trauco and Paolo Guerrero were recognised for their individual displays in what was a shock run to the final. Familiar names such as Jose Maria Gimenez, Arturo Vidal, Leandro Paredes and James Rodriguez were also named.

The one notable omission is Jesus, who excelled for Brazil during the competition. While he was sent off late in the final for a second yellow card, he scored the crucial second goal for his team against Peru, while the Manchester City striker also broke the deadlock in the semi-final 2-0 win over Argentina.

In that encounter, he also made the game safe for his team with a terrific assist for Roberto Firmino:

Per Goal, Jesus was part of a Brazil attack that functioned brilliantly despite the absence of star man Neymar:

Messi has excelled at the previous two Copas, although Argentina fell at the final hurdle in both tournaments. He was below his usual high standards at the most recent edition in Brazil.

The Barcelona star was only able to get on the scoresheet once in six games, when he scored a penalty against Paraguay in the group stages. His competition ended in disappointing fashion, too, as he was well shackled in the semi-final by Brazil and then sent off in the third-place clash with Chile.

Messi made it clear he was unhappy with the officiating in the competition, something the tournament's best player Dani Alves disagreed with:

While Brazil are renowned for their attacking prowess, their success at the Copa was forged on the basis of a rock-solid defence, which Alves was part of.

In addition, Silva marshaled the back four expertly alongside his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marquinhos. Behind them, Alisson carried the momentum from his fine season with Liverpool into the Copa, per ESPN UK:

Peru were able to get the better of Uruguay and Chile in the knockout stages on their way to a climax with Brazil, with Guerrero showing his predatory instincts with a goal in the semi-final and the final.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, Vidal and Gimenez cemented their status as some of the biggest stars in South American football with typically strong displays.