Bud Selig: Barry Bonds 'Wasn't Likable' During HR Record-Breaking 2007 Season

Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig was apparently no fan of Barry Bonds as the slugger chased Hank Aaron's all-time home run record.

Selig revealed as much in his new book, For the Good of the Game, explaining that "[The] summer of 2007 was unpleasant for me, and when I look back, that's putting it mildly," per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

"It was one of the few times in my life I wasn't excited about going to ballparks, and if you know me that's all you need to know," he continued.

Bonds eventually passed Aaron's record in August 2007 when he drilled his 756th of what would be 762 career home runs. It was notable Selig was not in attendance for the game to watch the player he said "simply wasn't likable" break Aaron's mark.

"While I felt responsibility to be on hand for Bonds's moment, I'll admit I had a fantasy that I'd be spared when I went to Cooperstown to see [Cal] Ripken and [Tony] Gwynn be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Selig wrote. "Nobody would have blamed me for being there rather than on the road with Barry. But I received no reprieve, so I trudged on."

Bonds' career home-run record was one of a notable list of accomplishments during his all-time great career.

He was a seven-time National League MVP, an eight-time Gold Glover, a 12-time Silver Slugger, two-time batting champion and 14-time All-Star while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

Despite those achievements, he is still yet to be enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame after speculation about potential performance-enhancing drug use dominated storylines during the latter portion of his career.

The performance-enhancing drug controversy may have clouded his home run totals in the eyes of many, and Selig doesn't seem to have many regrets about missing the record long ball.