Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Denies Abusing Son, Fiancee in New Extended Audio Recording

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City sports radio station 610 KCSP aired the entire 11-minute conversation between Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that was recorded in a Dubai airport earlier in 2019, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Excerpts from the conversation had previously been aired in April by news station KCTV5, though the television station omitted the two speaking about a confrontation in 2014 that led to Hill pleading guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation.

The exchange was as follows:

Hill: "...You ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014, bro. And if you want to rewind that night we can rewind that night too, [expletive]. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no, I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left. And on my son you did that, bro. And then then you get in the courtroom you want to sit up there and cry on the stand. 'He hit me, he hit me.' Man, come on bro."

Espinal: "Then where did the bruises come from, Tyreek?"

Hill: "Did I hit you? Did I hit you, though?"

Espinal: "I'm asking you where did the bruises come from?"

Hill: "Did I hit you? Tell me the truth in my eyes right now. Look at me."

Espinal: "We're not thinking about that. Right now the issue is [our son]."

According to Paylor, the NFL and the Chiefs have reportedly heard the entirety of the audio recording.

In the audio that was originally aired, Espinal accused Hill of breaking their three-year-old's arm and said their son is afraid of him. Hill called Espinal a "dumb b---h" and told her she should be "terrified" of him, too.

In March, authorities were twice called to the home of Hill and Espinal and "a police report from the Overland Park Police Department listed a juvenile as the alleged victim and Espinal under 'others involved,'" per Paylor.

That case is no longer being investigated, however.

"It is not an active investigation," Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said in early June, per Laura Bauer and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate."

The Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities indefinitely after the audio of his recorded conversation with Espinal was released in April:

It remains to be seen if the NFL will further punish or suspend Hill. Despite the investigation into the March police calls being closed, the league reserves the right to punish Hill if they find he violated the personal conduct policy.