Kendrick Norton's Medical Bills to Be Covered by NFL After Arm Amputation

Uncredited/Associated Press

The National Football League informed Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton it will cover expenses related the amputation of his left arm following a car crash last week.

Malki Kawa, Norton's agent, provided the update Tuesday to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Norton was involved in a two-car accident Thursday that caused his truck to hit a concrete barrier and roll over onto its roof. Paramedics were forced to amputate his arm in order to safely remove him from the vehicle. He also suffered other non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old Jacksonville native posted a message on his Instagram story Monday morning accompanied by a picture of him giving a thumbs up.

"I'm good. Thank you to everyone that checked on me!!!" he wrote. "I'm good. Thanks for the prayers, to God be the glory."

The University of Miami product was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. The Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December.

Norton didn't appear in any regular-season games.