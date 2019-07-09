Kendrick Norton's Medical Bills to Be Covered by NFL After Arm Amputation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash near Miami that required his left arm to be amputated. Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The National Football League informed Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton it will cover expenses related the amputation of his left arm following a car crash last week. 

Malki Kawa, Norton's agent, provided the update Tuesday to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Norton was involved in a two-car accident Thursday that caused his truck to hit a concrete barrier and roll over onto its roof. Paramedics were forced to amputate his arm in order to safely remove him from the vehicle. He also suffered other non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old Jacksonville native posted a message on his Instagram story Monday morning accompanied by a picture of him giving a thumbs up.

"I'm good. Thank you to everyone that checked on me!!!" he wrote. "I'm good. Thanks for the prayers, to God be the glory."

The University of Miami product was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. The Dolphins signed him off the Panthers' practice squad in December.

Norton didn't appear in any regular-season games.

Related

    SI: NFL’s Five Most Combustible Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    SI: NFL’s Five Most Combustible Teams

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Current Dolphins Who Could Make the HOF One Day

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Current Dolphins Who Could Make the HOF One Day

    Dylan Ashcraft
    via Dolphins Wire

    Aaron Donald Joins 99 Club in Madden 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Donald Joins 99 Club in Madden 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    UDFAs with Best Shot at Making Full-Time Rosters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    UDFAs with Best Shot at Making Full-Time Rosters

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report