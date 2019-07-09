Browns Rumors: Duke Johnson Jr. Leaves Agent Amid Trade Request

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. has parted ways with agent Kristin Campbell and is without representation amid a trade request, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported in April that Johnson's representative requested a trade following the team's signing of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Johnson made it clear during last month's mandatory minicamp that he was still looking to be moved.

