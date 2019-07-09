Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams, Simona Halep Wins Highlight Tuesday's Results

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Serena Williams edged out Alison Riske in a hard-fought quarter-final at Wimbledon on Tuesday to reach the competition's final four.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep overcame an early scare from Zhang Shuai to progress in straight sets.

Home favourite Johanna Konta will take on Barbora Strycova while Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova in the remaining quarter-finals.

Later in the day, Williams will be in action again when she partners Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

Women's Singles Results

(7) Simona Halep bt. Zhang Shuai, 7-6 (4), 6-1

(11) Serena Williams bt. Alison Riske, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

(19) Johanna Konta vs. Barbora Strycova

(8) Elina Svitolina vs. Karolina Muchova

Tuesday Recap

Riske's meeting with Williams was their first singles match against one another. It was also the former's first Grand Slam quarter-final, whereas the latter is in pursuit of her 24th major singles title.

Williams was twice a break down in the opening set, but she battled back to take it 6-4.

A strong start from Riske made it a competitive contest from the outset, and she fended off some strong serving from Williams to draw first blood, per SportsLine's Mike McClure:

The 29-year-old responded immediately when Williams levelled proceedings at 3-3, but after the seven-time Wimbledon champion broke back a second time for 4-4, she used that momentum to take the set.

Both players found breaks more difficult to come by in the second set, and Riske kept Williams on her toes with some neat shot variation, catching out her illustrious opponent with a well-executed drop shot.

The unseeded player claimed the decisive break in the ninth game with a delightful half-volley at the net.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In contrast to the second, a flurry of early breaks kicked off the third set with two apiece for Riske and Williams.

A double-fault proved costly for the former, and that was all the encouragement Williams needed to see out the match.

Zhang flew out of the traps against Halep, and some powerful hitting earned her a break in the Romanian's first service game as she raced to a 4-1 lead.

The turning point came in the sixth game, though, when Halep saved four break points for a vital hold. A double-fault from Zhang then allowed the No. 7 seed to break back.

Tennis writer Carole Bouchard noted how the Chinese player's profligacy proved costly:

After edging out Zhang in a first-set tiebreaker, Halep carried her momentum into the second set, rattling through the contest to an ultimately comfortable win:

Halep will play either Svitolina or Muchova in the semi-final, her second time in Wimbledon's final four after a run to the semis in 2014.