2019 Home Run Derby Results: Winner, Takeaways from New Format

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The 2019 Home Run Derby was dominated by some of the best young players in Major League Baseball.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Four of the five best rounds in Home Run Derby history were recorded Monday night at Progressive Field, with two coming from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and one each out of Joc Pederson and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Although Guerrero and Acuna delivered plenty of power, neither of them could stop Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, who won the contest with 57 overall home runs.

Alonso, who has 30 home runs in his rookie season, entered the eight-man field with the most home runs of any competitor, and although he was not the most prolific hitter Monday, he came up big when it mattered the most to become the second Mets player to win the Home Run Derby.

Home Run Derby Results

1st Round

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. Matt Chapman 29-13

Joc Pederson def. Alex Bregman 21-16

Ronald Acuna Jr. def. Josh Bell 25-18

Pete Alonso def. Carlos Santana 14-13

Semifinals

Guerrero Jr. def. Pederson 40-39 on a three-swing swing off

Alonso def. Acuna Jr. 20-19

Final

Alonso def. Guerrero Jr. 23-22

Takeaways

Going Last In Each Round Benefited Alonso

Alonso was the only competitor in the field that benefited from going last in each round.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

In the first round, Alonso faced boos from the Cleveland crowd after Carlos Santana hit 13 home runs, and he responded with 14 homers of his own to advance to the semifinals.

Alonso said after the event that he never expected to be booed during a Home Run Derby, but he was able to overcome it, per ESPN.com's David Schoenfield.

"I didn't think I'd ever be booed at a Home Run Derby, to be honest with you," Alonso said. "But I guess that's the hometown home cooking. Dealt with some adversity but we overcame, and pretty much just survive and advance. That was it."

After Acuna hit 19 balls over the fence in the semifinals, Alonso responded with 20. He did the same against Guerrero by besting the Toronto player's total in the final by one home run.

Alonso appeared to embrace the moment, and the pressure that came with it, in each of his at-bats, and he never seemed flustered, even after some of the top sluggers in the game put on a show for the crowd.

The Mets rookie first baseman was the only player to benefit from hitting last in each matchup, as Matt Chapman, Josh Bell, Alex Bregman and Joc Pederson were all eliminated after going second in the first and second rounds.

In each round, Alonso knew he just had to hit one more home run than his opponent, and that is what helped him focus at the plate, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

“It's survive and advance,” Alonso said. “You've got to go in with kind of a killer instinct. It doesn't matter how many you hit; you just need to have one more than the guy you're facing.”

That mentality could not have been more clear in the final, as Alonso ended with 57 total home runs compared to 91 from Guerrero, but all that mattered was he finished the matchup with more balls hit over the fences at Progressive Field.

Home Run Derby Could Belong To MLB's Top Rising Stars For A While

The Home Run Derby has typically been controlled by veteran players, but the event took a significant turn toward youth Monday.

Three of the four semifinalists are 21 or younger, while Pederson was the elder statesman of the group at 27 and with one Home Run Derby final on his resume.

Guerrero, Acuna and Alonso showcased the future of the sport on one of its biggest stages and potentially set the tone for the direction of the event in the coming years.

Of course, veteran players should still compete in the Home Run Derby, but it may be harder for them to win it with a collection of young sluggers ready to take over the spotlight.

Winning the Home Run Derby also means a little more to the young players, as ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out the $1 million awarded to the winner was more than Guerrero and Alonso will make this season as rookies.

The competition was trending toward the game's newer stars in the last few seasons since Miguel Sano, Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber were all 25 or younger when they appeared in the final, but few players as young as Guerrero, Alonso and Acuna have had success in the event.

The performances of Alonso and Guerrero specifically should open the door for more rookies to enter the competition, and it also sets the foundation for both of those players and Acuna to compete in the event again.

The Home Run Derby likely will not feature all young players, like the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest typically does, but it was great to see an infusion of new talent stand out and make the spotlight their own for a night.

