ESPY Awards 2019: Date, Host, TV Schedule, Awards List and More

ESPY Awards 2019: Date, Host, TV Schedule, Awards List and MoreJuly 9, 2019
Every year after the MLB All-Star Game, there comes a rare day in which none of the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) have a game on the schedule.
Thankfully, the ESPY Awards are always there to fill the void.
The 27th annual ESPY Awards will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night on ABC. Actor/comedian Tracy Morgan is the host for this year's event.
Here's a breakdown of this year's award categories and nominees:
Best Team
Boston Red Sox, MLB
Clemson Tigers, NCAA football
New England Patriots, NFL
Toronto Raptors, NBA
Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball
Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball
U.S. women's national team, soccer
Best Play
Dolphins' Miami Miracle downs the Patriots, NFL
Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater ends 76ers' season, NBA
Derrick Henry's record-setting 99-yard touchdown run, NFL
Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises, gymnastics
Best Male Athlete
Patrick Mahomes, NFL
Mookie Betts, MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA
Brooks Koepka, golf
Best Female Athlete
Breanna Stewart, WNBA
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Alex Morgan, soccer
Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Saquon Barkley, NFL
Christian Yelich, MLB
Trae Young, NBA
Naomi Osaka, tennis
Best Game
Texas A&M defeats LSU 74-72 in 7OT thriller, NCAA football
Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football, NFL
Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four, NCAA women's basketball
Best College Athlete
Kyler Murray, football
Zion Williamson, men's basketball
Sabrina Ionescu, women's basketball
Rachel Garcia, softball
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader, NFL
Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple doubles, NCAA women's basketball
Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in game with 14, NBA
Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters, track and field
Best Viral Moment
Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom
Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker dives for the gold
UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise
Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball
Best Upset
Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech, NCAA football
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams at U.S. Open, women's tennis
Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL
Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua, boxing
Best NBA Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Best WNBA Player
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Elena Della Donne, Washington Mystics
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Best NFL Player
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Best MLB Player
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays
Best International Men's Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Kylian Mbappe, France
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Best International Women's Soccer Player
Pernille Harder, Denmark
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Sam Kerr, Australia
Lucy Bronze, England
Best NHL Player
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best MLS Player
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Wayne Rooney, D.C. United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy
Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls
Best NWSL Player
Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns
Adrianna French, Portland Thorns
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage
Best WWE Moment
Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
Becky Lynch's two wins at Wrestlemania 35
Kofi Kingston wins first WWE title
Ronda Rousey wins first Raw women's title at SummerSlam
Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton
Steve Torrence
Scott Dixon
Kyle Busch
Best Boxer
Canelo Alvarez
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Terence Crawford
Best MMA Fighter
Israel Adesanya
Daniel Cormier
Henry Cejudo
Amanda Nunes
Best Male Golfer
Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Justin Rose
Francesco Molinari
Best Female Golfer
Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooke Henderson
Jin Young Ko
Sung Hyun Park
Best Male Athlete With A Disability
Mark Barr, triathlon
Declan Farmer, hockey
Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing
Oz Sanchez, cycling
Best Female Athlete With A Disability
Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing
Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing
Shawn Morelli, cycling
Allysa Seely, triathlon
Best Male Tennis Player
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Best Female Tennis Player
Naomi Osaka
Simona Halep
Petra Kvitova
Serena Williams
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Nyjah Huston, skateboarding
Scotty James, snowboarding
Tom Pages, freestyle motocross
Gabriel Medina, surfing
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Kelly Sildaru, skiing
Chloe Kim, snowboarding
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore, surfing
Best Jockey
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Mike Smith
Florent Geroux
Jose Ortiz
For ESPYs voting, visit ESPN.com
Those aren't the only awards that will be handed out at the ESPYs, though. There's also the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which will be presented to high school football coach Rob Mendez.
Mendez was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder that caused him to be born without arms or legs. Last year, he was the head coach of the junior varsity team at Prospect High School in Saratoga, California, and guided the squad to an 8-2 season.
"I am incredibly honored, excited and humbled to receive this honor," he said, according to ESPN.com. "I still remember one of my favorite all-time ESPN anchors Stuart Scott delivering his Jimmy V Award acceptance speech. Thank you to ESPN and all of my family, friends and of course players for believing in me."
In addition to Scott, past recipients of the Jimmy V Award include George Karl, Craig Sager and Jim Kelly. Named after former North Carolina State men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, the award has been handed out annually since 2007.
The following awards will also be presented at the ESPYs:
St. Joe’s Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award Recipient: Jim Calhoun
Pat Tillman Award For Service Recipient: Kirstie Ennis
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient: Bill Russell
