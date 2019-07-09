ESPY Awards 2019: Date, Host, TV Schedule, Awards List and More

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Tracy Morgan presents the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. For Tracy Morgan, hosting The ESPYs is personal. It’s not just another gig to the comedian. The star of TBS’ “The Last O.G.” presides over Wednesday’s, July 10, 2019, show honoring the past year’s top athletes, performances and achievements airing live on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “The main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer,” Morgan said in a recent phone interview, explaining that his grandparents and former wife Sabina died of the disease. “(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Every year after the MLB All-Star Game, there comes a rare day in which none of the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) have a game on the schedule.

Thankfully, the ESPY Awards are always there to fill the void.

The 27th annual ESPY Awards will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night on ABC. Actor/comedian Tracy Morgan is the host for this year's event.

Here's a breakdown of this year's award categories and nominees:

          

Best Team

Boston Red Sox, MLB
Clemson Tigers, NCAA football
New England Patriots, NFL
Toronto Raptors, NBA
Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball
Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball
U.S. women's national team, soccer

        

Best Play

Dolphins' Miami Miracle downs the Patriots, NFL
Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater ends 76ers' season, NBA
Derrick Henry's record-setting 99-yard touchdown run, NFL
Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises, gymnastics

         

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, NFL
Mookie Betts, MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA
Brooks Koepka, golf

        

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, WNBA
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Alex Morgan, soccer
Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing

          

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Saquon Barkley, NFL
Christian Yelich, MLB
Trae Young, NBA
Naomi Osaka, tennis

           

Best Game

Texas A&M defeats LSU 74-72 in 7OT thriller, NCAA football
Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football, NFL
Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four, NCAA women's basketball

       

Best College Athlete

Kyler Murray, football
Zion Williamson, men's basketball
Sabrina Ionescu, women's basketball
Rachel Garcia, softball

          

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader, NFL
Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple doubles, NCAA women's basketball
Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in game with 14, NBA
Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters, track and field

            

Best Viral Moment

Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom
Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker dives for the gold
UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise
Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball

          

Best Upset

Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech, NCAA football
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams at U.S. Open, women's tennis
Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL
Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua, boxing

         

Best NBA Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

           

Best WNBA Player

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Elena Della Donne, Washington Mystics
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

           

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

        

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

           

Best International Men's Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Kylian Mbappe, France
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

            

Best International Women's Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Sam Kerr, Australia
Lucy Bronze, England

           

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

           

Best MLS Player

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Wayne Rooney, D.C. United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy
Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

             

Best NWSL Player

Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns
Adrianna French, Portland Thorns
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

         

Best WWE Moment

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
Becky Lynch's two wins at Wrestlemania 35
Kofi Kingston wins first WWE title
Ronda Rousey wins first Raw women's title at SummerSlam

          

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton
Steve Torrence
Scott Dixon
Kyle Busch

        

Best Boxer

Canelo Alvarez
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Terence Crawford

        

Best MMA Fighter

Israel Adesanya
Daniel Cormier
Henry Cejudo
Amanda Nunes

         

Best Male Golfer

Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Justin Rose
Francesco Molinari

          

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooke Henderson
Jin Young Ko
Sung Hyun Park

           

Best Male Athlete With A Disability

Mark Barr, triathlon
Declan Farmer, hockey
Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing
Oz Sanchez, cycling

           

Best Female Athlete With A Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing
Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing
Shawn Morelli, cycling
Allysa Seely, triathlon

         

Best Male Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas

         

Best Female Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka
Simona Halep
Petra Kvitova
Serena Williams

         

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Nyjah Huston, skateboarding
Scotty James, snowboarding
Tom Pages, freestyle motocross
Gabriel Medina, surfing

           

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Kelly Sildaru, skiing
Chloe Kim, snowboarding
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore, surfing

           

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz Jr.
Mike Smith
Florent Geroux
Jose Ortiz

Those aren't the only awards that will be handed out at the ESPYs, though. There's also the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which will be presented to high school football coach Rob Mendez.

Mendez was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder that caused him to be born without arms or legs. Last year, he was the head coach of the junior varsity team at Prospect High School in Saratoga, California, and guided the squad to an 8-2 season. 

"I am incredibly honored, excited and humbled to receive this honor," he said, according to ESPN.com. "I still remember one of my favorite all-time ESPN anchors Stuart Scott delivering his Jimmy V Award acceptance speech. Thank you to ESPN and all of my family, friends and of course players for believing in me."

In addition to Scott, past recipients of the Jimmy V Award include George Karl, Craig Sager and Jim Kelly. Named after former North Carolina State men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, the award has been handed out annually since 2007.

         

The following awards will also be presented at the ESPYs:

St. Joe’s Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award Recipient: Jim Calhoun

Pat Tillman Award For Service Recipient: Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient: Bill Russell

