ESPY Awards 2019: Date, Host, TV Schedule, Awards List and More

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Every year after the MLB All-Star Game, there comes a rare day in which none of the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) have a game on the schedule.

Thankfully, the ESPY Awards are always there to fill the void.

The 27th annual ESPY Awards will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night on ABC. Actor/comedian Tracy Morgan is the host for this year's event.

Here's a breakdown of this year's award categories and nominees:

Best Team

Boston Red Sox, MLB

Clemson Tigers, NCAA football

New England Patriots, NFL

Toronto Raptors, NBA

Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball

Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball

U.S. women's national team, soccer

Best Play

Dolphins' Miami Miracle downs the Patriots, NFL

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater ends 76ers' season, NBA

Derrick Henry's record-setting 99-yard touchdown run, NFL

Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises, gymnastics

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, NFL

Mookie Betts, MLB

Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA

Brooks Koepka, golf

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, WNBA

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Alex Morgan, soccer

Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Saquon Barkley, NFL

Christian Yelich, MLB

Trae Young, NBA

Naomi Osaka, tennis

Best Game

Texas A&M defeats LSU 74-72 in 7OT thriller, NCAA football

Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football, NFL

Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four, NCAA women's basketball

Best College Athlete

Kyler Murray, football

Zion Williamson, men's basketball

Sabrina Ionescu, women's basketball

Rachel Garcia, softball

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader, NFL

Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple doubles, NCAA women's basketball

Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in game with 14, NBA

Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters, track and field

Best Viral Moment

Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom

Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker dives for the gold

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise

Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball

Best Upset

Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech, NCAA football

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams at U.S. Open, women's tennis

Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL

Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua, boxing

Best NBA Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best WNBA Player

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Della Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

Best International Men's Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Kylian Mbappe, France

Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Best International Women's Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia

Lucy Bronze, England

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best MLS Player

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney, D.C. United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy

Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Best NWSL Player

Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns

Adrianna French, Portland Thorns

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

Best WWE Moment

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

Becky Lynch's two wins at Wrestlemania 35

Kofi Kingston wins first WWE title

Ronda Rousey wins first Raw women's title at SummerSlam

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton

Steve Torrence

Scott Dixon

Kyle Busch

Best Boxer

Canelo Alvarez

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

Best MMA Fighter

Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier

Henry Cejudo

Amanda Nunes

Best Male Golfer

Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke Henderson

Jin Young Ko

Sung Hyun Park

Best Male Athlete With A Disability

Mark Barr, triathlon

Declan Farmer, hockey

Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing

Oz Sanchez, cycling

Best Female Athlete With A Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing

Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing

Shawn Morelli, cycling

Allysa Seely, triathlon

Best Male Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Best Female Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep

Petra Kvitova

Serena Williams

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Nyjah Huston, skateboarding

Scotty James, snowboarding

Tom Pages, freestyle motocross

Gabriel Medina, surfing

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Kelly Sildaru, skiing

Chloe Kim, snowboarding

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, snowboarding

Stephanie Gilmore, surfing

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mike Smith

Florent Geroux

Jose Ortiz

Those aren't the only awards that will be handed out at the ESPYs, though. There's also the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which will be presented to high school football coach Rob Mendez.

Mendez was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder that caused him to be born without arms or legs. Last year, he was the head coach of the junior varsity team at Prospect High School in Saratoga, California, and guided the squad to an 8-2 season.

"I am incredibly honored, excited and humbled to receive this honor," he said, according to ESPN.com. "I still remember one of my favorite all-time ESPN anchors Stuart Scott delivering his Jimmy V Award acceptance speech. Thank you to ESPN and all of my family, friends and of course players for believing in me."

In addition to Scott, past recipients of the Jimmy V Award include George Karl, Craig Sager and Jim Kelly. Named after former North Carolina State men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, the award has been handed out annually since 2007.

The following awards will also be presented at the ESPYs:

St. Joe’s Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award Recipient: Jim Calhoun

Pat Tillman Award For Service Recipient: Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient: Bill Russell