TMZ: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suing Artist for Selling 'Greek Freak' T-Shirts

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has filed a lawsuit against a designer who produced a line of "Greek Freak" T-shirts, according to TMZ Sports.

Antetokounmpo said in the lawsuit he sent Jinder Bhogal, the designer in question, a cease-and-desist letter regarding the T-shirts but that Bhogal never responded.

Antetokounmpo owns the commercial trademark for "Greek Freak," so anybody looking to profit off using the moniker must first receive his permission.

The 24-year-old was one of the NBA's top young talents entering the 2018-19 season and he has since achieved a new level of stardom both on and off the court.

Antetokounmpo was an All-Star for the third straight year and won MVP in a landslide over James Harden. Nike also unveiled his first signature shoe, the Air Zoom Freak 1, in June.

Considering how he needs to carefully manage his image, Antetokounmpo and his representatives will likely be rigorous about monitoring his intellectual property. And this lawsuit is evidence of that.