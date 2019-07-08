Yadier Molina Rips Jake Marisnick's 'Bulls--t' Collision with Jonathan Lucroy

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, collides Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy (20) while trying to score during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Houston. Marisnick was called out under the home plate collision rule. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had some strong words for Jake Marisnick after the Houston Astros outfielder ran over Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a play at the plate in Sunday's game.

Molina took to Instagram on Sunday night to call for action: "Verified Bulls--t!! MLB need to take action on this Bulls--t play! F--k! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide f--kkk !!!" 

Marisnick—who showed concern on the field immediately after the play—previously let it be known he did not intend to collide with Lucroy nor was he trying to injure his opponent:

Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose in the collision.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

