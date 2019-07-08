Yadier Molina Rips Jake Marisnick's 'Bulls--t' Collision with Jonathan Lucroy

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had some strong words for Jake Marisnick after the Houston Astros outfielder ran over Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a play at the plate in Sunday's game.

Molina took to Instagram on Sunday night to call for action: "Verified Bulls--t!! MLB need to take action on this Bulls--t play! F--k! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide f--kkk !!!"

Marisnick—who showed concern on the field immediately after the play—previously let it be known he did not intend to collide with Lucroy nor was he trying to injure his opponent:

Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose in the collision.

