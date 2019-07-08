Yadier Molina Rips Jake Marisnick's 'Bulls--t' Collision with Jonathan Lucroy

Yadier Molina Rips Jake Marisnick's 'Bulls--t' Collision with Jonathan LucroyJuly 8, 2019
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had some strong words for Jake Marisnick after the Houston Astros outfielder ran over Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a play at the plate in Sunday's game.
Molina took to Instagram on Sunday night to call for action: "Verified Bulls--t!! MLB need to take action on this Bulls--t play! F--k! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide f--kkk !!!"
Marisnick—who showed concern on the field immediately after the play—previously let it be known he did not intend to collide with Lucroy nor was he trying to injure his opponent:
Jake Marisnick @JSMarisnick
Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20
Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose in the collision.
