High-Risk, High-Reward MLB Trade Ideas for Teams to Go All-In

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks may try to have it both ways at the trade deadline.

In an interview with Zach Buchanan of The Athletic, Arizona CEO Derrick Hall hinted at doing "a little bit of both" buying and selling. As he put it, the team's front office is always trying to "bring in young talent that can help the roster now."

This could be translated to mean the D-backs aren't opposed to unloading ace right-hander Zack Greinke. They may be 46-45 and he may have a 2.73 ERA, but a chance to get out of his $206.5 million contract and perhaps get some talent back might be a chance to jump on.

Greinke's 15-team no-trade list figures to complicate matters but not if the Atlanta Braves get involved.

The Braves are out to win a second straight NL East title, as well as their first World Series since 1995. They're conveniently absent from Greinke's list, and they also have more than enough prospects in their No. 2 farm system to potentially convince the D-backs to eat a sizable chunk of his remaining contract.

Of course, any deal the Braves make for Greinke would still result in them being out a bunch of money and prospects, all for the sake of a guy who'll turn 36 in October. But if Greinke were to remain an ageless ace, their rotation would be in good hands through the rest of 2019 and into 2021.

