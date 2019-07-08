Novak Djokovic Defeats Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic progressed to the 2019 Wimbledon quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over Ugo Humbert on Monday. 

The 32-year-old won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 on No. 1 Court and will meet No. 21 seed David Goffin in the last eight.

The world No. 1 was comfortable during the fourth round, and Humbert failed to deal with his opponent's relentless quality.

Djokovic is attempting to become a five-time Wimbledon champion. In his current form, he will be difficult to defeat on the grass courts.

France's Ugo Humbert returns against Serbia's Novak Djokovic uring their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2019. (Photo by
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Humbert had few answers to the Serb's dominant first serve, and the 15-time Grand Slam winner claimed the opening set.

Djokovic broke Humbert's serve to make it 3-1 in the opener, and the Frenchman's confidence quickly shrunk.

Humbert moved well at the back of the court but could not find the combination of shots to hurt the top seed.

Djokovic controlled the match from the baseline, claiming the first two sets with minimal fuss.

The 21-year-old was clearly out of his depth. However, he did produce a number of shots that caught the eye.

Humbert improved in the third and held his serve until Djokovic put his foot down on the gas at 3-3 after a breather.

When the break came, it was decisive, and the legend booked his spot in the next round.

