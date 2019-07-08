Wimbledon 2019 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are still on a collision course for the semi-final at 2019 Wimbledon after winning their respective matches on Monday.

Nadal progressed after beating Joao Sousa in straight sets. He'll face Sam Querrey in the last eight, after the latter overcame fellow American Tennys Sandgren, despite being taken to a fourth set.

Federer is the quarter-final draw thanks to a swift straight-sets victory over Matteo Berrettini. A meeting with Kei Nishikori beckons after the latter proved too good for Mikhail Kukushkin.

Novak Djokovic is also still in the draw after the top seed thrashed Ugo Humbert in three sets. Djokovic is drawn against David Goffin thanks to the Belgian progressing from Round 4 by beating Fernando Verdasco.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Johanna Konta and Elina Svitolina all advanced in the WTA bracket. Halep ended the campaign of 15-year-old Coco Gauff and will meet Shuai Zhang next.

Williams was too good for Carla Suarez Navarro and will find Alison Riske waiting. The latter produced the shock of the day by sending top seed Ashleigh Barty packing.

Meanwhile, Konta is still battling, after coming back from a set down to eventually beat Petra Kvitova.

Monday Scores

ATP

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Joao Sousa: 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

(2) Roger Federer bt. (17) Matteo Berrettini: 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Ugo Humbert: 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(21) David Goffin bt. Fernando Verdasco: 7-6(9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Sam Querrey bt. Tennys Sandgren: 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 7-6(5)

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Benoit Paire: 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

(26) Guido Pella bt. (15) Milos Raonic: 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 8-6

WTA

(19) Johanna Konta bt. (6) Petra Kvitova: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

(11) Serena Williams bt. (30) Carla Suarez Navarro: 6-2, 6-2

(7) Simona Halep bt. Coco Gauff: 6-3, 6-3

Alison Riske bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty: 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Karolina Muchova bt. (3) Karolina Pliskova: 4-6, 7-5, 13-11

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. (24) Petra Martic: 6-4, 6-2

Barbora Strycova bt. (21) Elise Mertens: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Shuai Zhang bt. Dayana Yastremska: 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Tuesday's Draw

Alison Riske vs. (11) Serena Williams

Barbora Strycova vs. (19) Johanna Konta

(7) Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang

(8) Elina Svitolina vs. Karolina Muchova

Wednesday's Draw

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (21) David Goffin

(8) Kei Nishikori vs. (2) Roger Federer

(26) Guido Pella vs. (23) Roberto Bautista Agut

Sam Querrey vs. (3) Rafael Nadal

Nadal reached a 39th Grand Slam quarter-final after thrilling the crowds against Sousa:

The backbone of Nadal's win was formed by the impressive 30 winners he hit, per the tournament's official website. Of those 30, 16 came at the net, as Nadal easily made his way across court.

Djokovic couldn't quite match the quality of Nadal's performance, but the Serb still earned plaudits for the systematic way he wrecked Humbert's game. The latter smashed six aces but ultimately saw his powerful serve broken five times.

While Djokovic is performing in the way expected of a world No. 1, Federer may still be many people's choice as the player to beat at SW19. The 37-year-old was in sensational form against Berrettini, never allowing the Italian to breath during a rapid victory.

Berrettini hardly helped his case with 24 unforced errors. His flustered performance was a credit to the frenetic pace Federer set and the intense pressure he applied.

Federer's dominant display capped a comfortable day for the three standout names in the ATP bracket. This decorated trio looks set to continue its modern-day ownership of the Wimbledon title:

A renewal of the Nadal and Federer rivalry is what spectators in London will want to see. However, the latter first has to get pat Nishikori, who showed tremendous resolve to outlast Kukushkin.

Nishikori recovered from dropping the second set to make the key shots when it counted. None of his numbers stood out, but the eighth seed dictated the length of points by usually winning on his first serve, with Kukushkin only able to break three times.

Gauff had captured the imagination of many at Wimbledon after beating some marquee names, including Venus Williams, but Halep proved too good. The Romanian broke serve five times and stayed strong on her own, winning 25 points on first serve.

Halep also attacked one of Gauff's favourite shots as she landed telling points early:

While Halep eventually cruised through, Barty was expected to do the same. Instead, Riske flipped the script with some superb tennis.

The American resisted Barty's powerful service game and converted all four of her break points. Those breaks proved crucial in achieving a rarity:

Routine wins at Wimbledon are common for Williams, and the 37-year-old didn't disappoint as she hit 21 winners to overwhelm Suarez Navarro.

On this form, Williams should have too much for Riske, even if the latter's victory over Barty sends a warning to the six-time winner not to take her last eight tie for granted.