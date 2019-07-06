Argentina Beat Chile in Copa America 3rd-Place Match Despite Messi Red Card

Argentina Beat Chile in Copa America 3rd-Place Match Despite Messi Red CardJuly 6, 2019
Lionel Messi was sent off, but Argentina still finished third in the 2019 Copa America after beating Chile 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala put La Albiceleste 2-0 up after just 22 minutes at the Corinthians Arena before Messi and Chile enforcer Gary Medel were both shown the red card after a heated exchange eight minutes before halftime.
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
Lionel Messi and Gary Medel both just got sent off after this clash at the #CopaAmerica 3rd place match 👀 🎥 @TelemundoSports #CA2019Telemnundo https://t.co/YwGrAKgSIR
An Arturo Vidal penalty just before the hour mark gave Chile hope, but the holders couldn't find an equaliser and ended a disappointing title defence with a second straight defeat after losing 3-0 to Peru in the semi-final.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Aguero went clear after just 12 minutes and expertly rounded Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias before tucking away the goal coolly. The Manchester City ace has been one of the few players who has delivered for his country:
bwin @bwin
Sergio Aguero for Argentina: Games - 95 Goals - 40 Lethal finisher 🔥 #CopaAmerica #ARGCHI https://t.co/IxeHq26Lxc
Argentina don't always produce the goods, but Aguero and Co. were clicking during this opening 45 minutes. The passing was neat, quick and intuitive, while the movement off the ball had variety and timing Chile couldn't cope with.
Yet another slick move saw Real Betis schemer Giovani Lo Celso slide in Dybala, and like Aguero, the Juventus man didn't waste his chance.
La Albiceleste were coasting until Messi saw red, albeit in controversial circumstances:
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Messi and Medel both chase the ball. Medel bumps into Messi a few times, a yellow card at most as Messi stands his ground. Referee gives both men a straight red card.
Tim Vickery @Tim_Vickery
Now, what is the point of the techno-nerds if they can't correct an outrage like that Messi red card?
Even with Argentina's star player off the pitch, Chile needed some good fortune to get back into the game. It came when Lo Celso was adjudged to have given away a spot-kick in the 59th minute.
A check from the video assistant referee was needed to confirm the decision, but Vidal wasn't rattled and continued his prolific run at international level:
bwin @bwin
Arturo Vidal has now scored 27 goals for Chile. What a record from midfield 🔥 #CopaAmerica #ARGCHI #CHI https://t.co/kSQKKz05tv
Chile couldn't muster a further response thanks largely to a sluggish cameo from attacking talisman Alexis Sanchez. The misfiring Manchester United forward never got behind the Argentina defence, nor did he combine consistently with Vidal and Eduardo Vargas, before leaving the pitch after 15 minutes with a suspected muscular problem, per Goal.
With Sanchez off the pitch, La Roja lacked the inspiration in final third, and Argentina were able to hold a slender lead without too many scares. City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and Paris Saint-Germain holding player Leandro Paredes were the standouts in defence for a squad good enough to win the tournament but still short of inspiration at key moments.
The reliance on Messi will have to be reduced if La Albiceleste are going to make good at this level. By contrast, Chile have learned they don't have the supporting cast to compensate for talisman Sanchez being below par.
What's Next?
The two teams will meet in a rematch for an international friendly at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 5.
Argentina 2 Chile 1: Messi sees red in tempestuous third-place play-off