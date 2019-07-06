Argentina Beat Chile in Copa America 3rd-Place Match Despite Messi Red Card

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Lionel Messi was sent off, but Argentina still finished third in the 2019 Copa America after beating Chile 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala put La Albiceleste 2-0 up after just 22 minutes at the Corinthians Arena before Messi and Chile enforcer Gary Medel were both shown the red card after a heated exchange eight minutes before halftime.

An Arturo Vidal penalty just before the hour mark gave Chile hope, but the holders couldn't find an equaliser and ended a disappointing title defence with a second straight defeat after losing 3-0 to Peru in the semi-final.

Aguero went clear after just 12 minutes and expertly rounded Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias before tucking away the goal coolly. The Manchester City ace has been one of the few players who has delivered for his country:

Argentina don't always produce the goods, but Aguero and Co. were clicking during this opening 45 minutes. The passing was neat, quick and intuitive, while the movement off the ball had variety and timing Chile couldn't cope with.

Yet another slick move saw Real Betis schemer Giovani Lo Celso slide in Dybala, and like Aguero, the Juventus man didn't waste his chance.

La Albiceleste were coasting until Messi saw red, albeit in controversial circumstances:

Even with Argentina's star player off the pitch, Chile needed some good fortune to get back into the game. It came when Lo Celso was adjudged to have given away a spot-kick in the 59th minute.

A check from the video assistant referee was needed to confirm the decision, but Vidal wasn't rattled and continued his prolific run at international level:

Chile couldn't muster a further response thanks largely to a sluggish cameo from attacking talisman Alexis Sanchez. The misfiring Manchester United forward never got behind the Argentina defence, nor did he combine consistently with Vidal and Eduardo Vargas, before leaving the pitch after 15 minutes with a suspected muscular problem, per Goal.

With Sanchez off the pitch, La Roja lacked the inspiration in final third, and Argentina were able to hold a slender lead without too many scares. City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and Paris Saint-Germain holding player Leandro Paredes were the standouts in defence for a squad good enough to win the tournament but still short of inspiration at key moments.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The reliance on Messi will have to be reduced if La Albiceleste are going to make good at this level. By contrast, Chile have learned they don't have the supporting cast to compensate for talisman Sanchez being below par.

What's Next?

The two teams will meet in a rematch for an international friendly at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 5.