Argentina Beat Chile in Copa America 3rd-Place Match Despite Messi Red Card

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

Argentina's Sergio Aguero (L) and Chile's Eduardo Vargas vie for the ball during their Copa America football tournament third-place match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Lionel Messi was sent off, but Argentina still finished third in the 2019 Copa America after beating Chile 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala put La Albiceleste 2-0 up after just 22 minutes at the Corinthians Arena before Messi and Chile enforcer Gary Medel were both shown the red card after a heated exchange eight minutes before halftime.

An Arturo Vidal penalty just before the hour mark gave Chile hope, but the holders couldn't find an equaliser and ended a disappointing title defence with a second straight defeat after losing 3-0 to Peru in the semi-final.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Aguero went clear after just 12 minutes and expertly rounded Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias before tucking away the goal coolly. The Manchester City ace has been one of the few players who has delivered for his country:

Argentina don't always produce the goods, but Aguero and Co. were clicking during this opening 45 minutes. The passing was neat, quick and intuitive, while the movement off the ball had variety and timing Chile couldn't cope with.

Yet another slick move saw Real Betis schemer Giovani Lo Celso slide in Dybala, and like Aguero, the Juventus man didn't waste his chance.

La Albiceleste were coasting until Messi saw red, albeit in controversial circumstances:

Even with Argentina's star player off the pitch, Chile needed some good fortune to get back into the game. It came when Lo Celso was adjudged to have given away a spot-kick in the 59th minute.

A check from the video assistant referee was needed to confirm the decision, but Vidal wasn't rattled and continued his prolific run at international level:

Chile couldn't muster a further response thanks largely to a sluggish cameo from attacking talisman Alexis Sanchez. The misfiring Manchester United forward never got behind the Argentina defence, nor did he combine consistently with Vidal and Eduardo Vargas, before leaving the pitch after 15 minutes with a suspected muscular problem, per Goal.

With Sanchez off the pitch, La Roja lacked the inspiration in final third, and Argentina were able to hold a slender lead without too many scares. City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and Paris Saint-Germain holding player Leandro Paredes were the standouts in defence for a squad good enough to win the tournament but still short of inspiration at key moments.

Chile's attack was blunted when Sanchez broke down early.
Chile's attack was blunted when Sanchez broke down early.NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The reliance on Messi will have to be reduced if La Albiceleste are going to make good at this level. By contrast, Chile have learned they don't have the supporting cast to compensate for talisman Sanchez being below par.

   

What's Next?

The two teams will meet in a rematch for an international friendly at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 5.

Related

    Argentina 2 Chile 1: Messi sees red in tempestuous third-place play-off

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Argentina 2 Chile 1: Messi sees red in tempestuous third-place play-off

    Goal
    via Goal

    South Africa Stun Egypt with Late Goal 🎥

    Salah and the AFCON hosts eliminated in round of 16

    World Football logo
    World Football

    South Africa Stun Egypt with Late Goal 🎥

    Salah and the AFCON hosts eliminated in round of 16

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Messi and Medel Both Sent Off 🤯

    Argentina and Chile captains both get red cards after a confrontation 🎥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Messi and Medel Both Sent Off 🤯

    Argentina and Chile captains both get red cards after a confrontation 🎥

    telemundosports
    via Twitter

    Alexis sets off alarm bells for Man Utd after coming off injured against Argentina

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Alexis sets off alarm bells for Man Utd after coming off injured against Argentina

    Goal
    via Goal