Wimbledon 2019: Updated Schedule, Draw Predictions Before Week 2 Action

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Many of the favourites remain in the draw at Wimbledon 2019, with the second week of action approaching.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all feature on Monday. Women's top-seed Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova will also be in action.

Coco Guaff will get the chance to continue her magnificent efforts, with the 15-year-old facing No. 7 seed Simona Halep.

Johanna Konta holds the opportunity of earning a quarter-final berth. The British star faces No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova on Centre Court.

Monday's Schedule

Men's Draw and Predictions

Joao Sousa vs. (3) Rafael Nadal [Nadal win]

(17) Matteo Berrettini vs. (2) Roger Federer [Federer win]

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Ugo Humbert [Djokovic win]

(8) Kei Nishikori vs. Mikhail Kukushkin [Nishikori win]

(21) David Goffin vs. Fernando Verdasco [Goffin win]

Women's Draw and Predictions

(19) Johanna Konta vs. (6) Petra Kvitova [Konta win]

(11) Serena Williams vs. (30) Carla Suarez Navarro [Williams win]

(7) Simona Halep vs. (Q) Coco Gauff [Halep win]

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. Alison Riske [Barty win]

Karolina Muchova vs (3) Karolina Pliskova [Pliskova win]

The full schedule and order of play can be found at Wimbledon's official website.

Preview

There appears to be no weakness in the armour of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, and the legendary trio should skip through Monday's action.

The middle Sunday rest should help maintain the lofty standards of the top seeds.

Djokovic must deal with 21-year-old Ugo Humbert, with the French player approaching new territory at a Grand Slam.

Humbert has never gone further than the fourth round and the Serb could represent a bridge too far.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Nadal should also advance against Sousa, but Federer faces an intriguing tussle with Berrettini.

The No. 17 seed has displayed great energy and resolve on the grass courts, but he appears to lack the finesse needed to beat his next opponent.

Gauff will be the centre of attention once again, with the teenager set to face one of the best in the game.

Halep is a former world No. 1 and French Open champion, but she's not fulfilled her talent at Wimbledon.

The Romanian has previously reached the last four, and she will be aware of the danger posed by a rising superstar.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Gauff has exceeded all expectations after eliminating Venus Williams in the opening round.

Konta has had home fans on their feet with her displays, and the Brit will believe she can progress deep into the competition.

The No. 19 seed faces a step up in class against Kvitova, with the two-time Wimbledon champion a regular on Centre Court.

However, with the crowd on her side and the wind in her sails, Konta has the talent and motivation to make it to the last eight.