Coby White Solid as Bulls Rout Lakers in 2019 NBA Summer League

Coby White Solid as Bulls Rout Lakers in 2019 NBA Summer LeagueJuly 6, 2019
The Chicago Bulls kicked off the 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League with a 96-76 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada.
Coby White, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, struggled early in his Summer League debut for Chicago as he missed six of his first seven shots from the field. He finished the contest with 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and two turnovers in 30 minutes.
NBA Draft @NBADraft
No. 7 #NBADraft pick @CobyWhite scores his first @NBASummerLeague points! #NBASummer @Lakers/@chicagobulls on @ESPNNBA. https://t.co/C7ykpalX5Q
Zach Norvell Jr. led the Lakers with 15 points.
NBA @NBA
LeBron courtside for @Lakers #NBASummer action at the @NBASummerLeague in Las Vegas! https://t.co/m8PFgnDRTd
The Bulls are hoping White will eventually form a dynamic one-two punch in the backcourt with Zach LaVine as they look to turn a corner in their rebuilding efforts after a 22-60 season.
Although his shot wasn't in top form Friday, the North Carolina product otherwise looked back close to full strength after suffering a minor ankle injury in practice earlier this week. His combination of quickness and ability to finish or create around the rim help him make an impact even when the threes aren't falling.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is where Coby White is going to bring immediate value. Look at how fast he gets it up the floor even off a made basket. https://t.co/In9Mrq51vE
"I feel like the competition level will increase for sure, a tremendous amount," he told reporters after the draft. "That's what I prepare for with my work ethic and how badly I want to be a better player and my willingness to learn and get better and think the game more. I feel I'll make a smooth transition. I'm definitely prepared mentally to compete every night."
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
OH MY. These two are bout to be trouble at @NBASummerLeague 😮 @CobyWhite x @Dan_G33 https://t.co/HnmsuBT1ok
Daniel Gafford (21 points and 10 rebounds) and Shaquille Harrison (14 points, six boards and five steals) helped pick up the slack to get the Bulls in the win column on Day 1.
Meanwhile, Nick Perkins continued to impress for the Lakers. The undrafted free-agent power forward enjoyed a breakout performance Wednesday with 20 points and seven rebounds in the team's third game of the California Classic, and he kept that momentum rolling Friday.
The three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year at Buffalo tallied 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. He's showcased the ability to stretch the defense with an outside shot and his track record of making his presence felt off the bench make him a dark-horse candidate to earn a possible two-way deal.
Norvell and Devontae Cacok (12 points and 10 rebounds) also had strong outings for L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Step-back trey and a four-point play in the first five minutes. @DMathias31 with the early🔥✋ https://t.co/Qikv9KGzKl
The Lakers are back in action Saturday to face off with the rival Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls return to the floor Sunday for a clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Report: Wizards Trade Dwight Howard
• Memphis sends CJ Miles to Washington • Grizzlies plan to waive Howard