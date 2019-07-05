3M Open 2019: Bryson DeChambeau Leads After 2nd Round

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau will carry a two-shot lead into the weekend at the 2019 3M Open after a sublime nine-under 62 in Friday's second round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

DeChambeau, who stands at 14 under for the tournament, carded nine birdies, including six in an eight-hole stretch, on his bogey-free scorecard. The 62 set a new personal record for his best career round in a PGA Tour event after posting 63 three times over the past two years.

Adam Hadwin sits in second place at 12 under, while Scott Piercy, Sam Saunders, Brian Harman and Sam Burns are tied for third at 10 under.

DeChambeau posted three birdies on his first nine then started the afterburners following the turn. He charged up the leaderboard with a 29 on the front side (as he started on the back nine).

The 25-year-old California native, who's yet to record a bogey through 36 holes, said he still could have played a few shots lower Friday, but his play as a whole helped raise his confidence for the rest of the event.

"Certainly, me doing that today inspires me to even do better over the weekend," DeChambeau told reporters. "I know I can do it. I know I still left a couple out there, lipped out a couple short putts. Although I made a lot of putts, I'm not going to take that for granted."

He's looking for his first victory in 2019 after recording four last year.

Hadwin's only PGA Tour win came at the Valspar Championship in March 2017. Breaking that drought this week would come as a surprise since he's showcased mediocre form in recent months with one top-10 finish over his past 13 starts, a stretch that includes three missed cuts.

The 31-year-old Canadian was even par through nine holes Friday before recording five birdies on the back side to earn a berth in the final group.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson, Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang and Luke List headlined the group of players who fell below the three-under cut line and failed to qualify for the weekend.

Television coverage of the 3M Open resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel before shifting to CBS at 3 p.m. ET.