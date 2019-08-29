Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Dolphins' Starting QB over Josh Rosen for Week 1

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 30, 2019

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 22: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

FitzMagic is a go in Miami. 

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported that Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named the Miami Dolphins' starter for the 2019 season.

"I'm excited to get out there and lead this team and do the best I can out there," Fitzpatrick said (h/t ESPN). "It's a situation I've been in for multiple franchises, and I'll lean on my experience a little bit and try to get the guys out there, everybody on the same page, great communication, and playing with a lot of excitement."

The 36-year-old journeyman came to Miami on a two-year, $11 million contract as a free agent in March. The Dolphins are Fitzpatrick's eighth team as he enters his 15th season. He had been competing for the starting job with Josh Rosen, who arrived to the Dolphins in April when Arizona opted to trade the 2018 10th overall pick.

Most recently, Fitzpatrick spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there, Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games (started 10) and posted a 4-6 overall record. Last season, the Bucs leaned on him to start while regular starter Jameis Winston began the season serving a four-game suspension; in that span, the Harvard product went 2-2 with 11 touchdowns and four picks.

Throughout his career, Fitzpatrick's knock has been interceptions. In 2011, he led the league with 23. However, he has proved to be high-risk and high-reward at times—just as likely to throw for 400-plus yards and multiple touchdowns as he is multiple interceptions.

Last season, Fitzpatrick contributed 12 of Tampa Bay's league-worst 26 interceptions.

That said, Fitzpatrick immediately impressed upon his arrival in Miami. 

"One Dolphins player said Fitzpatrick has impressed everyone as a leader and that he was clearly the best quarterback in the offseason program," the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson wrote on July 5. One Dolphin that jelled quickly with his new QB was wide receiver DeVante Parker. 

"He helped me a lot with communications and signals and everything," Parker said, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "[Fitzpatrick's] telling me what I'm doing and what I need to be doing to be in the right spot."

Once training camp began in late July, first-year head coach Brian Flores blatantly told reporters it was "pretty clear" that Fitzpatrick had an edge over Rosen.

"He's done that in a lot of areas," Flores continued, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, "from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."'

The Dolphins as a whole need to see Fitzpatrick and Parker's relationship continue to blossom throughout the season. In Fitzpatrick, Flores knows what he's getting and will hope for him to improve an offense that ranked 31st in total offense, ahead of only the Cardinals, in 2018.

Miami will host the Baltimore Ravens to begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Related

    Preseason Is Over. Next Stop 2019 Dolphins Regular Season

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Preseason Is Over. Next Stop 2019 Dolphins Regular Season

    miamiherald
    via miamiherald

    Three Takeaways from Dolphins Versus Saints

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Three Takeaways from Dolphins Versus Saints

    Miamidolphins
    via Miamidolphins

    Taylor Heinicke Is a Magician at Improvising 🎥

    This two-point attempt was sheer insanity!

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Taylor Heinicke Is a Magician at Improvising 🎥

    This two-point attempt was sheer insanity!

    nfl
    via Twitter

    DT's 2nd TD of the Game 🎥

    Demaryius Thomas is ready for the regular season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DT's 2nd TD of the Game 🎥

    Demaryius Thomas is ready for the regular season

    patriots
    via Twitter