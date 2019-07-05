15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Beats Polona Hercog, Advances to Round of 16 at Wimbledon

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Coco Gauff's historic run at Wimbledon continues following a dramatic three-set win over Polona Hercog in the third round.

Facing two match points in the second set, Gauff advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 come-from-behind victory.



This was a very different match for Gauff than her first two wins over Venus Williams and Magdalena Rybarikova. Those were well-executed performances with a combined 36 winners to just 18 unforced errors.

Friday's victory over Hercog was often sloppy for Gauff, who committed 43 unforced errors. The 15-year-old finally found a groove in the nick of time, down 5-3 and facing her first match point in the second set.

After Gauff cut the deficit to 5-4, Hercog double-faulted on her second match point to keep the match going and open the door for the rising American star.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Gauff is the fourth-youngest woman to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Only Jennifer Capriati (1990), Steffi Graf (1984) and Andrea Jaeger (1980) were younger.

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, Gauff's winnings of $220,517 through three rounds at Wimbledon are nearly three times her career earnings coming into the tournament ($75,011).

Gauff's next hurdle at the All England Club will be a showdown with No. 7 Simona Halep on Monday.