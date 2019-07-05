Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Latest Points Tables, Top Run-Scorers

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

A century from Imam-ul-Haq propelled Pakistan to a 94-run win over Bangladesh on Friday at the Cricket World Cup, but the success wasn't enough to prevent his team being eliminated from the competition.

Pakistan needed a miracle to pull level with New Zealand on points and then ahead on net run-rate, yet they still performed in a professional manner at Lord's in London.

Imam led the way with 100, while Babar Azam made 96 as Pakistan posted 315 for nine wickets from their 50 overs.

Bangladesh's chase never got going after they lost batsmen early on. The most resistance came from their star man Shakib Al Hasan (64), although eventually the Tigers finished up all out for 221.

It was a memorable day for Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi, as he took tournament-best figures of six wickets for 35:

Here are the updated overall and individual standings after Friday's action.

Standings (Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. Australia 8, 7, 1, +1.000, 14

2. India 8, 6, 1, +0.811, 13

3. England 9, 6, 3, +1.152, 12

4. New Zealand 9, 5, 3, +0.175, 11

5. Pakistan 9, 5, 3, -0.430, 11

6. Sri Lanka 8, 3, 3, -0.934, 8

7. Bangladesh 9, 3, 5, -0.410, 7

8. South Africa 8, 2, 5, -0.080, 5

9. West Indies 9, 2, 6, -0.225, 5

10. Afghanistan 9, 0, 9, -1.322, 0

Top Run-Scorers

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 606

Rohit Sharma, India, 544

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Joe Root, England, 500

Full standings are available from the tournament's official website.

Friday Recap

Although Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals weren't officially dead at the start of play on Friday, the challenge they faced was summed up by Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange:

In the end, Pakistan were able to avoid that scenario and set about making an impressive total. As has been the case in their better performances in the World Cup, it was their top order that set a strong platform.

After Fakhar Zaman fell for just 13, Imam and Babar put on a partnership of 153 for the second wicket. The latter has enhanced his reputation in the World Cup and showed why he's considered one of the best stroke players in the game with a number of crunching boundaries.

Per the competition's Twitter account, Babar surpassed a World Cup landmark for Pakistan before he was eventually dismissed just short of a century:

After Babar was trapped lbw, Imam was a little more tentative going to his 100, although he eventually ensured his name would go on the Lord's honours board with a scampered single.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra noted Pakistan players getting multiple centuries in a World Cup has become something of a rarity:

Late in the innings, a 26-ball 43 from Imad Wasim propelled Pakistan to 315, and Bangladesh had a big chase on their hands.

It quickly became apparent it would be beyond them, as the departures of Tamim Iqbal (eight) and Soumya Sarkar (22) heaped immediate pressure on Shakib to anchor the pursuit almost singlehandedly.

Still, Pakistan would have been desperate to get the all-rounder out, and there was huge relief when he fell off the bowling of Afridi.

The Test Match Special account summed up what an outstanding tournament the Bangladeshi man had:

Shakib's wicket proved to be the trigger for a collapse, and Bangladesh quickly slipped to 221 all out. Afridi was too hot to handle for the batsmen, as he became the first bowler to take six wickets in an innings at the 2019 World Cup.

Just two matches remain in the group stage of the competition, with both to be played on Saturday. India and Australia, who have both qualified for the semis, face Sri Lanka and South Africa, respectively.