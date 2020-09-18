Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Reed, 49ers Fantasy Outlook After George Kittle's Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and fantasy players are paying close attention to George Kittle after the team ruled the star tight end out for Sunday's road game with the New York Jets because of a sprained knee, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It's unclear how much time Kittle will miss. He suffered the injury during the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

On the bright side, there was at least some optimism that Kittle could return this week, with head coach Kyle Shanahan telling reporters at the time Wednesday that the tight end "fully expects" to return for the Jets game.

Perhaps he just needs one week to rest up and suit up for their next game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 27, but for now, the 49ers must move forward without Kittle.

To say Kittle is the driving force behind San Francisco's offense is an understatement. The 26-year-old had 26 more targets, 28 more receptions and 151 more receiving yards than the 49ers' No. 2 pass-catcher in 2019 (Deebo Samuel).

The 49ers took steps to add weapons around Kittle and help out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk earned raves for his chemistry with Garoppolo during training camp.

Aiyuk and Samuel have the ability to be game-changing downfield weapons in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system. Samuel came on strong at the end of his rookie season with three 100-yard receiving games from Week 10-16.

Aiyuk missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury but is expected to play Sunday. Samuel is on injured reserve with a foot injury that will keep him out through Week 3 at minimum.

Wide receivers caught just four passes from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. That number figures to change sans the team's top weapon in Kittle, but it's still a mystery as to how touches will be distributed.

Furthermore, it's unknown whether Aiyuk will be on a snap count coming off an injury or whether he'll be good to go for as many snaps as the team wants.

Still, Aiyuk is a talented player facing a weak Jets defense, and the opportunity is there for a good game. He's worth adding to your bench, at minimum, and starting in the flex if you need to replace a starter.

Jordan Reed figures to be the direct beneficiary of Kittle's absence. The 30-year-old joined San Francisco as a free agent. He reunites with Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team during Reed's rookie season in 2013.

Health has always been a significant asterisk for Reed. He suffered a series of concussions over the past seven seasons, including one during the 2019 preseason after which it took six months before he was cleared to play.

Reed can be a productive player when healthy. He had 952 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Reed suited up for Week 1 but played just 10 snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He caught both of his targets for 12 yards.

It's certainly risky to bet on Reed as a fantasy player, but the 49ers value the tight end position as much as any team in the NFL. He's at least worth adding as a stash player to see how Shanahan will use him until Kittle can return.