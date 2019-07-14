WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJuly 15, 2019
As unbelievable as it is, Extreme Rules 2019 was WWE's sixth special event since WrestleMania, ignoring the Worlds Collide episodes.
However, quantity doesn't always reflect quality. Often, the overabundance of content results in a watered-down product that is hard to sit through.
But while WWE has failed to deliver on nearly all promises of change in the last year, the past two weeks have felt like a distinct shift in creative direction, and that vigor made Extreme Rules much more intriguing.
On paper, this event boasted some wild times with No Disqualification gimmick matches, Kofi Kingston in a fresh and exciting feud with Samoa Joe, an impassioned heel AJ Styles and the always welcome featured attraction of The Undertaker.
Now that the event is in the bag, was it just the status quo, or was it a success? Which moments stood out as the best and the worst of the night?
Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of Extreme Rules 2019.
Full Match Results
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship.
- Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese by pinfall to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.
- No Holds Barred Match: Roman Reigns and The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre by pinfall.
- The Revival defeated The Usos by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Aleister Black defeated Cesaro by pinfall
- Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
- Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.
- The New Day defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Heavy Machinery by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- AJ Styles defeated Ricochet by pinfall to win the United States Championship.
- Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler by pinfall.
- Kofi Kingston defeated Samoa Joe by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.
- Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship.
- Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins by pinfall to win the Universal Championship.
Highlight: Shinsuke Nakamura Wins Intercontinental Championship
Normally, Finn Balor losing a championship after spending the past month or so missing in action would be nothing but a bad thing, but in this case, not so much.
That is because there is potential that this title change was not just a shocker to start the show, but also the first step in rehabilitating Shinsuke Nakamura's career after a lackluster run this past year or so.
Nakamura's time as United States champion was forgettable at best, so perhaps this will be the total opposite and erase those memories and put him back on track.
At the very least, these two work well together and this gave the intercontinental title a spot on the card, so the segment managed to make sure that didn't get lost in the shuffle like the women's tag titles did.
Highlight: Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Speaking of WWE washing the taste out of our mouths, the same thing happened here with The Undertaker having a much better performance than his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.
In this No Holds Barred tag team match, The Phenom and Roman Reigns managed to work well together as a unit in what amounted to a particularly fun affair to start the main card.
The right decision was made in having The Graveyard Dogs go over, as Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre picking up the win would have put the crowd in a bad mood for the rest of the night. Instead, the crowd popped for McMahon being put down with a Tombstone—just as the WWE Universe wanted.
Now, there's also more of a chance a singles match between The Undertaker and McIntyre will have a reason to happen, as he wasn't the one to take the pinfall loss and showed that he could stand toe-to-toe with The Deadman.
Here's hoping this was also the end of the Reigns vs. McMahon feud, too, as WWE should be quick to move on from that and get something better for SummerSlam.
Low Point: No Hook for 2-on-1 Handicap Match
Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds, so it was confusing why the same match was set to happen at Extreme Rules. Thankfully, Nikki Cross was brought into the mix to make this a handicap match, but that still wasn't enough in the end.
This boiled down to nothing special because nothing else happened in this segment, while there were plenty of options to take this to the next level.
Sasha Banks could have shown up to help Bayley even the odds, or perhaps even turn on her and cost her the victory or fight with her afterward. Bliss could have been fed up with Cross and cast her aside after coming up short.
Something—anything—would have made this feel like it was more than just a repeat of Stomping Grounds, but now, it seems the past few weeks were nothing but stretching out the same storyline for a lack of wanting to think of something new.
Let's hope something happens on Raw or SmackDown to start a new feud, because the last thing needed at this point is another lazy copy and paste to keep this storyline going another month, as we've had enough of the same "Bliss is using you" promos.
Highlight: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
With an event like Extreme Rules, there needs to be some more brutal matches, and this Last Man Standing match was the first of the night to really work into the theme.
Like the two behemoths they are, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman battled around the arena, slamming each other into the merchandise stands, brawling into the crowd and taking out anything in their way.
Admittedly, there have been bigger spots over the years and more dangerous hardcore matches, but on this particular card, seeing Strowman powerslam Lashley for the win was one of the better parts of the night, with or without the padding.
Just the visual of Strowman busting through the wall alone was one of the more memorable parts of the night and a good step in the right direction to making The Monster Among Men a big deal again.
Highlight: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
All too often, the tag team division gets pushed aside and swept under the rug, so it's great that these three teams got an opportunity to put on a great match and circumvent being an afterthought.
Pretty much from start to finish, this was energetic and gave all sides their time to shine, win or loss. Heavy Machinery came up short again, but they weren't just there to take the pin. Daniel Bryan and Rowan put up a good fight, despite the numbers game not being in their favor.
Ultimately, The New Day came out on top and captured the titles for the sixth time, meaning all members of the stable are champions, which in and of itself is pretty neat.
Mixed Bag: AJ Styles Wins the United States Championship from Ricochet
There are two conflicting sides of the United States Championship match, depending on what you prioritize the most.
If you're a fan of Ricochet and you wanted him to have a longer title reign, you're likely upset that he dropped the title so fast. It's hard to argue that he's been a weak champion, but he's certainly not going down in the history books as a particularly strong one, either.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you're an AJ Styles fan, this was a good thing, as it puts him back in the limelight and solidifies his heel turn as something to truly pay attention to. Now that The Club is reformed and have been successful, they are a bigger threat than if he had lost.
The match itself was rock solid, so that's definitely a highlight, but the outcome could influence your opinion and negate that, if Ricochet's loss means more to you.
Highlight: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
Kofi Kingston may be the best champion in WWE this year, as his title reign has been handled very well. Every challenger has been treated like a true obstacle to overcome, so when Kingston retains the title, he comes out looking better than ever before.
Each time his credibility is boosted like this, it adds to his legacy as a legitimate world champion, rather than someone who was just given the belt due to random momentum.
Samoa Joe was a refreshing opponent who had a serious power advantage and a mean streak, so it was fun to watch Kingston up against a wall with his tenacity as the only real tool to keep him going.
All of Kingston's title matches so far have lived up to expectations, so if this trend continues, we should be in for another great one at SummerSlam, no matter who his opponent is.
Highlight: Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match
The WWE Universe didn't seem entirely sold on this match happening, but this went down much better than anybody could have imagined.
The rules didn't make much sense, but they kept a good pace and made sure to not get bogged down in those problems. Most of the viewers probably weren't thinking of the logic behind tagging in an Extreme Rules match while watching Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch go wild with kendo sticks.
This was by no means the best match of the night, but everyone did their part in making it entertaining, even down to Baron Corbin nailing Becky Lynch with the End of Days to get the most heat out of the entire match for the final stretch.
Yours truly absolutely hates the Brock Lesnar cash-in and title win after the match, but plenty of others likely loved the surprise, so those fans have an extra added bonus to like about this, too. Even if you are also in the boat of being worried about the state of the Universal Championship going forward, that doesn't negate the mixed tag team match that preceded it.
What did you think of Extreme Rules 2019? Which parts of the night would you classify as a highlight or low point? Tell us your thoughts and keep the discussion going by leaving a comment!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.