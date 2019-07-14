WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

As unbelievable as it is, Extreme Rules 2019 was WWE's sixth special event since WrestleMania, ignoring the Worlds Collide episodes.

However, quantity doesn't always reflect quality. Often, the overabundance of content results in a watered-down product that is hard to sit through.

But while WWE has failed to deliver on nearly all promises of change in the last year, the past two weeks have felt like a distinct shift in creative direction, and that vigor made Extreme Rules much more intriguing.

On paper, this event boasted some wild times with No Disqualification gimmick matches, Kofi Kingston in a fresh and exciting feud with Samoa Joe, an impassioned heel AJ Styles and the always welcome featured attraction of The Undertaker.

Now that the event is in the bag, was it just the status quo, or was it a success? Which moments stood out as the best and the worst of the night?



Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of Extreme Rules 2019.