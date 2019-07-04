Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Thursday's Points Tables, Top Run-Scorers

Michael Steele/Getty Images

West Indies ended a five-match losing streak at the 2019 Cricket World Cup by beating bottom side Afghanistan by 23 runs at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday.

Both teams had already seen their hopes of reaching the semi-finals ended but played out an entertaining match to finish off their World Cup campaigns.

The result means Afghanistan finish bottom of the table and without a victory from their nine matches, while West Indies are just one place above with two wins.

Standings (Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)



1. Australia 8, 7, 1, +1000, 14

2. India 8, 6, 1, +0.811, 13

3. England 9, 6, 3, +1.152, 12

4. New Zealand 9, 5, 3, +0.175, 11

5. Pakistan 8, 4, 3, -0.792, 9

6. Sri Lanka 8, 3, 3, -0.934, 8

7. Bangladesh 8, 3, 4, -0.195, 7

8. South Africa 8, 2, 5, -0.080, 5

9. West Indies 9, 2, 6, -0.225, 5

10. Afghanistan 9, 0, 9, -1.322, 0

Full standings are available from the tournament's official website

Top Run-Scorers

Rohit Sharma, India, 544

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 542

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Joe Root, England, 500

Thursday Recap

West Indies made 311 for six from their innings with Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran all coming up with the goods for the Men in Maroon.

Hope was granted an early reprieve after being dropped at mid-wicket by Rashid Khan on five and went on to bag his second half-century of the tournament.



The 21-year-old managed 77 off 92 balls to scoop the Player of the Match award:

Lewis and Pooran both managed 58, while Jason Holder smashed four sixes as the Windies added 111 runs from their final 10 overs:

Ikram Ali Khil and Rahmat Shah led the chase for Afghanistan, and the 18-year-old reached a landmark with his knock:

Chris Gayle, on potentially his last World Cup game, made a decisive contribution by dismissing Ikram for lbw, and Afghanistan also lost Najibullah Zadran two balls later.

Fabian Allen then produced a spectacular catch to seal victory:

The West Indies did just enough to pick up their second win of the World Cup, while Afghanistan came close again but were denied a first victory of the tournament.