Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Thursday's Points Tables, Top Run-Scorers

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Thursday's Points Tables, Top Run-ScorersJuly 4, 2019
West Indies ended a five-match losing streak at the 2019 Cricket World Cup by beating bottom side Afghanistan by 23 runs at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday.
Both teams had already seen their hopes of reaching the semi-finals ended but played out an entertaining match to finish off their World Cup campaigns.
The result means Afghanistan finish bottom of the table and without a victory from their nine matches, while West Indies are just one place above with two wins.
Standings (Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)
1. Australia 8, 7, 1, +1000, 14
2. India 8, 6, 1, +0.811, 13
3. England 9, 6, 3, +1.152, 12
4. New Zealand 9, 5, 3, +0.175, 11
5. Pakistan 8, 4, 3, -0.792, 9
6. Sri Lanka 8, 3, 3, -0.934, 8
7. Bangladesh 8, 3, 4, -0.195, 7
8. South Africa 8, 2, 5, -0.080, 5
9. West Indies 9, 2, 6, -0.225, 5
10. Afghanistan 9, 0, 9, -1.322, 0
Full standings are available from the tournament's official website
Top Run-Scorers
Rohit Sharma, India, 544
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 542
David Warner, Australia, 516
Aaron Finch, Australia, 504
Joe Root, England, 500
Thursday Recap
West Indies made 311 for six from their innings with Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran all coming up with the goods for the Men in Maroon.
Hope was granted an early reprieve after being dropped at mid-wicket by Rashid Khan on five and went on to bag his second half-century of the tournament.
The 21-year-old managed 77 off 92 balls to scoop the Player of the Match award:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
For his 7️⃣7️⃣ in the first innings, Shai Hope is today's Player of the Match! #AFGvWI | #CWC19 https://t.co/YlOz88scHq
Lewis and Pooran both managed 58, while Jason Holder smashed four sixes as the Windies added 111 runs from their final 10 overs:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
Nicholas Pooran & Jason Holder's partnership today 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣runs 6️⃣9️⃣ balls 5️⃣ sixes 5️⃣ fours Oh and one comedy run out 😬 Was this a match-winning partnership for the #MenInMaroon? https://t.co/EoNcGk9vSe
Ikram Ali Khil and Rahmat Shah led the chase for Afghanistan, and the 18-year-old reached a landmark with his knock:
Test Match Special @bbctms
WICKET: Chris Gayle gets Ikram LBW. He goes for 86. It's the highest score by an 18-year-old at a World Cup, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record... Afghanistan 189-3. #AFGvWI live 📻💻📱🎥 https://t.co/M4Qi1uKifH #bbccricket #CWC19 https://t.co/wqD0jdJH1E
Chris Gayle, on potentially his last World Cup game, made a decisive contribution by dismissing Ikram for lbw, and Afghanistan also lost Najibullah Zadran two balls later.
Fabian Allen then produced a spectacular catch to seal victory:
ICC @ICC
WHAT A CATCH! 🙌 Fabian Allen ends this one with a spectacular diving grab to send @windiescricket home with a victory #MenInMaroon #CWC19 https://t.co/taLtpdXK4c
The West Indies did just enough to pick up their second win of the World Cup, while Afghanistan came close again but were denied a first victory of the tournament.
