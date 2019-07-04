David Ospina Joins Napoli on Permanent Transfer from Arsenal After Loan Spell

SSC NAPOLI/Getty Images

Napoli have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Ospina from Arsenal after he spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the Stadio San Paolo.

Arsenal confirmed the summer departure on Thursday via their official website, and journalist James Benge provided details on the deal said to be valued at £4 million:

The Gunners succeeded in recouping their investment in the stopper, who was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Nice in the summer of 2014.

Ospina made 70 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and won two FA Cups with the club before be was sent to Serie A on temporary terms last season.

He shared time between the posts alongside Alex Meret, 22, and Orestis Karnezis, 33—the former is expected to take over the club's No. 1 jersey in time but has endured injury troubles.

Ospina made 24 appearances for the Partenopei and was coach Carlo Ancelotti's most prominent figure between the sticks. The team finished as runners-up behind Juventus in Serie A and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals by Ospina's former parent club, Arsenal.

The stopper turns 31 in August but is still the No. 1 for Colombia and has showcased a fine array of saves at the 2019 Copa America, via Premier Sports:

OptaJavier recently stressed the kind of game-changing form Ospina has enjoyed in the South American competition:

Ancelotti was clearly pleased with what he saw from Ospina during his temporary tenure at the club last term, with the Italians acquiring a capable option for a modest fee. Arsenal in turn get some needed funds for a player deemed surplus to requirements.