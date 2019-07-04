Former Bayern Munich Star Arjen Robben Announces Retirement from Football

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from football after departing Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Journalist Kristof Terreur shared the news:

Robben enjoyed a glittering career and played for a host of Europe's top clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid before joining Bayern in 2009.

He went on to spend 10 years with the German giants, helping the club win the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and racking up eight Bundesliga titles.

ITV Football highlighted just how successful Robben has been throughout his career:

The 35-year-old said it had been a tough decision to hang up his boots in a press release, per Goal:

"As everyone knows, I took the time to make an informed decision about my future after my last Bayern Munich match. And I decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without doubt the hardest decision I have had to make in my career. A decision where heart and mind collided."

Robben made his name at Dutch side PSV, where he won the Eredivisie title in 2003 and then sealed a switch to Premier League side Chelsea in 2004.

The Dutch star added more trophies to his collection during his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge, picking up three league titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

A move to Real Madrid followed in 2007, which saw Robben win another league title, yet he left for Bayern Munich in 2009 following the arrival of Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robben said after the switch that he "didn't want to go, but the club wanted to sell me," per Marca (h/t Goal).

Robben wrote his name into the history books during his time at Bayern as the club maintained their domestic dominance:

The Dutch star was known throughout his career as being a speedy, tricky winger who loved to cut inside and deliver a cross into the penalty area or go for goal on his famous left foot.

He was also a key player for the Netherlands and was part of the Oranje squad that finished as runners-up at the FIFA 2010 World Cup and in third place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Robben called time on his international career in October 2017 after the Netherlands failed to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He won 96 caps for the national team and netted 37 goals.

The 35-year-old left Bayern at the end of last season after his contract expired and had been linked with a return to PSV. Manager Mark van Bommel told Voetbalzone (h/t Goal's Sean Wilson) he "would love" to have him at the club.

However, Robben has decided the time is right to bring an end to his glittering career and goes out on a high after helping Bayern win a record-extending seventh consecutive Bundesliga title.