Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Car Crash

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was involved in a serious car collision:

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Norton was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Kelly added that while further details regarding Norton's status are unknown, the injuries suffered in the crash could be career-threatening.

ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reported Norton "is believed to have suffered a significant injury to his left arm."

The 22-year-old Norton is a Jacksonville, Florida, native who played his college football at Miami. In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Norton registered 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Norton was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 242 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. After spending most of the 2018 season on Carolina's practice squad, the Dolphins claimed Norton in December.

He was poised to compete for a spot in Miami's defensive tackle rotation behind presumptive starters Davon Godchaux and 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins.