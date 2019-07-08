NFL Teams with the Biggest Enduring Questions This Offseason

0 of 6

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Though the NFL offseason is in the midst of the league's lengthiest break of the year, all 32 teams have plenty of work to do during the pause and beyond.

For starters, each squad has to whittle away at 90-man rosters (in some cases 91) over the course of the summer while trying to emerge from four exhibitions unscathed. But some have it worse than others in the "to do" column.

Available free agents, players who need extensions, roster battles and depth-chart clashes with long-term implications all fall under the umbrella of remaining work a handful of teams must somehow fit in before early September.

Those who make it work on the deadline could excel. Those who don't? They won't stand much of a chance.

These are the teams with the biggest number of significant tasks left in front of them.