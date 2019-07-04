UFC 239 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 239 will see the Octagon return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday with another dual main event.

In the first of two main events, the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time, Amanda Nunes, puts her bantamweight title on the line against Holly Holm. Then UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against Thiago Santos.



In addition to the two title tilts, three more stellar fights fill out the main card.

As is customary, the Bleacher Report crew got together once again to deliver their prognostications ahead of the event, with Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden offering expert insight before the first punch flies on Saturday.

These are your UFC 239 main card staff predictions.