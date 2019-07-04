UFC 239 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 239 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PicksJuly 4, 2019
UFC 239 will see the Octagon return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday with another dual main event.
In the first of two main events, the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time, Amanda Nunes, puts her bantamweight title on the line against Holly Holm. Then UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against Thiago Santos.
In addition to the two title tilts, three more stellar fights fill out the main card.
As is customary, the Bleacher Report crew got together once again to deliver their prognostications ahead of the event, with Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden offering expert insight before the first punch flies on Saturday.
These are your UFC 239 main card staff predictions.
Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
Scott Harris
Santos is going to make it fun, but that's all he's going to make it. Part of me wants the upset just for the visual of the challenger dancing around, but it's just not going to happen to the GOAT.
Jones, submission, Rd. 3
Jonathan Snowden
Santos has the infamous puncher's chance against the best fighter of all time. So far, at least, that hasn't worked out too well for Jones' other opponents. I think the longtime champion will display some veteran presence and bring this one to the mat early and often. While he'll threaten submission, ground-and-pound will be the ultimate answer to the Santos puzzle.
Jones, TKO, Rd. 2
Nathan McCarter
I recently went through all 11 of Santos' knockout performances inside the UFC. There were two big takeaways: He has incredibly devastating leg kicks and he gets hit a lot. Jones will be able to time counters off of his leg kicks, and he can establish range where Santos won't be able to be effective with them anyway.
Jones doesn't fight stupidly. And that is Santos' only path to victory. Get Jones caught up in a wild firefight and catch him. That doesn't happen in a Jon Jones fight. Instead, he will catch Santos with an overhand right off of a leg kick and then brutalize him with elbows on the ground.
Jones, TKO, Rd. 1
Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
Harris
Holm will try to stick and circle. Nunes will not press forward and just will not let that happen. The Nunes machine continues unabated.
Nunes, TKO, Rd. 2
Snowden
Nunes has a lot of strengths, but Holm is well-suited to mitigate them. I smell an upset, with Holm circling, jabbing and landing enough body kicks to keep the champ honest. It will come down to the judges and Holm's second career-making championship win.
Holm, unanimous decision
McCarter
I am with Jonathan in that Holm has a tactical edge against Nunes that others don't. I could easily see her going to the cards with a healthy lead and taking the title back. But that's not my prediction. It likely would have been two years ago, but let's not forget Holm is 37 and has been in some battles. Nunes is younger, faster, more powerful and has all the momentum.
That's too much for Holm to overcome. Nunes is going to get this fight to the mat and be able to do a lot of damage before the choke presents itself.
Nunes, submission, Rd. 2
Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren
Harris
Askren is a sitting duck when the action is standing. He does his one thing and does it well. Askren's wrestling will work until it doesn't, and it's been 20 fights already.
Askren, unanimous decision
Snowden
The UFC has decided to run with Askren and have gifted him the perfect stylistic matchup here. He'll win, much to everyone's chagrin.
Askren, unanimous decision
McCarter
I have always been a big Masvidal fan, but fandom doesn't make for smart predictions. Askren is going to take him down. A lot. For 15 minutes.
Askren, unanimous decision
Jan Błachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold
Harris
Rockhold is popular and will carry that popularity with him to a suddenly red-hot light heavyweight division. Blachowicz is good everywhere but great nowhere, and Rockhold's rangy kickboxing will do damage.
Rockhold, unanimous decision
Snowden
Blachowicz is an underrated fighter, and Rockhold seems discontented and distracted. Yes, he's a big middleweight, but he's also used to having that advantage. I think Blachowicz is primed to send poor Luke right back to cologne ads and whatever it is super-handsome people do when they stop playing sports.
Blachowicz, unanimous decision
McCarter
My prediction is not steeped in confidence for Rockhold. It is more that I have never been a believer in Blachowicz. Rockhold has an opportunity to instantly jump into the title hunt at 205 due to having history with Jones, and the storyline of Jones beating Daniel Cormier, Rockhold's friend and teammate. He'll look strong in a win.
Rockhold, submission, Rd. 2
Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa
Harris
A crazy slugfest will begin the action, then the mat will hit the ground, followed by some scrambles, during which point Chiesa grabs the back and sinks in a choke. There's your ballgame.
Chiesa, submission, Rd. 1
Snowden
Sanchez is one of the most remarkable fighters I've encountered, a bundle of energy with skills everywhere a fight might go. He has technical groundwork, solid striking and the kind of courage rarely seen even in a sport like mixed martial arts. This will also be his 30th fight in the UFC Octagon after an extended stint on the regional scene. All good things inevitably come to an end.
Chiesa, submission, Rd. 3
McCarter
Sanchez has back-to-back wins and looks better than he has in years. That will end on Saturday. He's still a shopworn lightweight going against a top-15 talent in Chiesa. It'll end swiftly and poorly for The Ultimate Fighter pioneer. I am almost in line with Scott's prediction except I don't think there'll be a scramble. Chiesa takes Sanchez down, cuts him up with elbows and then gets the choke.
Chiesa, submission, Rd. 1