Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Hit 2 Career Milestones with HR vs. Braves

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper accomplished a pair of milestones with one swing in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves:

He entered the day with 999 hits and 199 home runs but added to both marks with his solo home run in the sixth inning.

Per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, he's the first player ever to get his 1,000th hit with his 200th home run.

Harper has already put together an impressive career to this point, earning six All-Star selections in his first seven years plus one MVP award. Considering he won't turn 27 until October, he appears to be on pace for Hall of Fame milestones such as 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Although he has struggled with consistency in his first season with the Phillies, he'll have plenty of time to get back into a groove after signing a 13-year, $330 million deal in the offseason.

