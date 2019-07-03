Peru Beats Alexis Sanchez, Chile; Advances to 2019 Copa America Final vs. Brazil

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Peru's Victor Yotun, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Chile at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Peru is on to the final at the 2019 Copa America after taking care of business in the semifinal with a 3-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Edison Flores got Peru off to a fast start with an early goal at Gremio Arena, and Yoshimar Yotun also got on the board in the victory. An impressive Pedro Gallese recorded seven saves en route to a clean sheet.

     

What's Next?

Peru will take on Brazil for the 2019 Copa America crown Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, Chile will battle Argentina in the third-place match.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Highlight: USMNT's Fire Team Goal 😎

    McKennie finishes a great move for early lead vs. Jamaica 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: USMNT's Fire Team Goal 😎

    McKennie finishes a great move for early lead vs. Jamaica 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Highlight: Netherlands Strike in Extra Time

    Jackie Groenen fires from 20 yards in the 99th minute 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Netherlands Strike in Extra Time

    Jackie Groenen fires from 20 yards in the 99th minute 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    USWNT vs. Netherlands in World Cup Final

    The Netherlands finished off Sweden in extra time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    USWNT vs. Netherlands in World Cup Final

    The Netherlands finished off Sweden in extra time

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea to Announce Lampard on Thursday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea to Announce Lampard on Thursday

    Dominic Fifield
    via the Guardian