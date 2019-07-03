Peru Beats Alexis Sanchez, Chile; Advances to 2019 Copa America Final vs. Brazil

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Peru is on to the final at the 2019 Copa America after taking care of business in the semifinal with a 3-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Edison Flores got Peru off to a fast start with an early goal at Gremio Arena, and Yoshimar Yotun also got on the board in the victory. An impressive Pedro Gallese recorded seven saves en route to a clean sheet.

What's Next?

Peru will take on Brazil for the 2019 Copa America crown Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, Chile will battle Argentina in the third-place match.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.