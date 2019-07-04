2019 MLB All-Star Game: TV Schedule and Complete Rosters for Both Teams

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Now that everyone has sufficiently bickered about the snubs left off the 2019 MLB All-Star Game roster, they'll watch many of those players make the team as late replacements.

The process began Wednesday when MLB announced Xander Bogaerts, Jose Berrios and Brandon Lowe will join the American League side to replace Hunter Pence, Jake Odorizzi and Tommy La Stella. This rights the largest wrong from last Sunday's selection reveal, as Boston Red Sox shortstop Bogaerts leads all MLB infielders in WAR.

Stay updated for more swaps sure to materialize before Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Progressive Field. Players, pitchers especially, occasionally decide to rest up for the second half rather than partake in the exhibition—this game mercifully no longer counts for anything but pride.

Each side's current roster represents a diverse hodgepodge of bonafide studs, rising stars and improbable breakout performers. Let's take a look at the full squads.

MLB All-Star Game Schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

American League

Starters

C: Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees)

1B: Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians)

2B: DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees)

SS: Jorge Polanco (Minnesota Twins)

3B: Alex Bregman (Houston Astros)

OF: Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

OF: George Springer (Houston Astros)

OF: Michael Brantley (Houston Astros)

DH: Hunter Pence (Texas Rangers)*

Reserves

C James McCann (Chicago White Sox)

1B Jose Abreu (Chicago White Sox)

1B Daniel Vogelbach (Seattle Mariners)

2B Tommy La Stella (Los Angeles Angels)*

2B/OF Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays)**

2B Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals)

SS Francisco Lindor (Cleveland Indians)

SS Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox)**

3B Matt Chapman (Oakland Athletics)

OF Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox)

OF Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers)

OF/DH J.D. Martinez (Boston Red Sox)+

OF Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay Rays)

Pitchers

SP Jose Berrios (Minnesota Twins)**

SP Gerrit Cole (Houston Astros)

SP Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox)

SP Jake Odorizzi (Minnesota Twins)*

SP John Means (Baltimore Orioles)

SP Mike Minor (Texas Rangers)

SP Charlie Morton (Tampa Bay Rays)

SP Marcus Stroman (Toronto Blue Jays)

SP Justin Verlander (Houston Astros)

RP Aroldis Chapman (New York Yankees)

RP Shane Greene (Detroit Tigers)

RP Brad Hand (Cleveland Indians)

RP Ryan Pressly (Houston Astros)

* = Selected All-Star has been replaced

** = Replacement All-Star

+ = Replacement Starter

National League

Starters

C: Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

2B: Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

SS: Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

OF: Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

OF: Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Reserves

C Yasmani Grandal (Milwaukee Brewers)

C J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

1B Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

1B Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2B/OF Jeff McNeil (New York Mets)

2B/3B Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

SS Paul DeJong (St. Louis Cardinals)

SS Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies)

3B/OF Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs)

3B Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals)

OF Charlie Blackmon (Colorado Rockies)

OF David Dahl (Colorado Rockies)

Pitchers

SP Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins)

SP Walker Buehler (Los Angeles Dodgers)

SP Luis Castillo (Cincinnati Reds)

SP Jacob deGrom (New York Mets)

SP Zack Greinke (Arizona Diamondbacks)

SP Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)

SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (Los Angeles Dodgers)

SP Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals)

SP Mike Soroka (Atlanta Braves)

RP Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers)

RP Will Smith (San Francisco Giants)

RP Kirby Yates (San Diego Padres)

First-Timers

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Before accounting for any late replacements, a whopping 31 players—exactly half the field—were selected to make their first All-Star appearance. Lowe joined the list of newcomers Wednesday.

These paths to glory unfolded in multiple variations. Some honorees (Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka) had yet to play a full big league season prior to 2019. While Joey Gallo, Josh Bell, Austin Meadows and Lucas Giolito have realized their potential a bit later than anticipated, nobody could have imagined celebrating James McCann, Tommy La Stella and Daniel Vogelbach as All-Stars.

It's not surprising that Anthony Rendon and Carlos Santana join the festivities, but it is bewildering to think it's their first time doing so.

Rendon has recorded a WAR above 6.0 in three of his last five seasons. At 3.2 this year, second among NL third basemen behind All-Star starter Nolan Arenado, he's on the path to once again garnering placement on the NL MVP ballot.

The fans didn't even vote him through the primary. Luckily, the players and commissioner's office knew better. They could not deny a stud batting .307/.394/.617 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, and 63 runs in 71 games for the Washington Nationals.

That said, Rendon is considering skipping the contest to heal some nagging injuries, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. That could clear a spot for another deserving first-time All-Star in Max Muncy.

Since reaching the majors in 2010, Santana has posted a weighted runs created plus (wRC)+ of 107 or higher—100 is average—each season. Despite always brandishing a keen batting eye, the career .250 hitter has rarely posted eye-popping numbers that would appeal to the fans and his peers. It also doesn't help that he routinely saved his best offense for after the All-Star break (130 wRC+).

This season has proved a different story. Santana has hit .298/.414/.543 with 19 homers and a 149 wRC+ for a Cleveland Indians lineup that has otherwise underwhelmed. The 33-year-old fittingly earned the honor to represent his squad as a starter. He'll also take hacks in his first Home Run Derby.

Limited Relief

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Only seven relief pitchers made the All-Star rosters. That number will likely rise when starters pull out of the contest for self-preservation, but it's interesting to see all the bullpen juggernauts out of the picture.

Boasting a 1.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 30 innings, Ken Giles could have easily represented the Toronto Blue Jays instead of Marcus Stroman. Perhaps he would have received recognition for his bounce-back campaign if his fourth-place club provided him more than 14 save opportunities.

Ryan Pressly earned the nod over teammate Roberto Osuna, who has registered a 2.00 ERA as the Houston Astros' closer. No other middle reliever received an invitation to Cleveland, though.

Liam Hendriks and Emilio Pagan particularly warranted consideration, and perhaps one of them gets to go as a replacement. Then again, Osuna and Giles are likely the first AL relievers on speed dial to fill any vacated spots.

Any of these relievers would merit inclusion more than John Means, the Baltimore Orioles' lone All-Star. The NL staff experiences the same dilemma to a worse degree; Sandy Alcantara represents the Miami Marlins with a 3.82 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and the worst strikeouts-minus-walks rate (5.3 K-BB%) of any qualified NL starter.

His seat could have gone to a bevy of star stoppers. The most notable snub, Felipe Vazquez, has posted a 2.00 ERA, 19 saves and 31.1 percent K-BB rate for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Per Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle advised Vazquez to "keep his bags packed" for a trip to Cleveland. That's wise counsel, as at least one starter is likely to bow out to save his work for the games that count.

While hardly egregious snubs, Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle, Hector Neris and Amir Garrett were all tough cuts who should also be ready to cancel their plans if needed.

Note: All advanced stats courtesy of FanGraphs.