Lionel Messi Slams 'Bulls--t' Refereeing in Argentina Defeat; Not Set to Retire

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Argentina captain Lionel Messi slammed the refereeing at the Copa America after his side lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-finals on Tuesday, but he suggested he'll continue playing for the national team.

Referee Roddy Zambrano missed what appeared to be two clear penalties for La Albiceleste and did not consult the video assistant referee.

Per ESPN, Messi said:

"[The officials] were tired of making bulls--t calls at this Copa, and they didn't go to VAR. It was unbelievable.

"It was like that all match. It was bulls--t that they were doing it all match. There is no excuse, it must be looked into. Hopefully, CONMEBOL does something about these kind of referees.

"Because we did everything to try and advance but [the officials] stacked the deck against us. I don't believe they will do anything because Brazil controls everything, so it is very complicated. But I don't think we should feel bad for anything. It didn't happen and we had bad luck."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil the lead after 19 minutes when he rifled home Roberto Firmino's pass from close range, and Jesus turned provider for Firmino after leading a counter-attack in the 71st minute.

However, Dani Alves bowled over Sergio Aguero in the penalty area in an off-the-ball incident that was missed by the officials, while Nicolas Otamendi appeared to be fouled by Arthur during an Argentina corner.

Football commentator Juan G. Arango was highly critical of Zambrano's officiating:

Football writer Peter Coates felt Argentina were unlucky with some of the decisions that went against them but doubted they would have won the Copa even if they had progressed:

Argentina had rarely convinced throughout the tournament, and overall they were outperformed by a superior side in the Selecao, but they can rightly feel aggrieved.

After La Albiceleste's defeat to Chile in the 2016 final—their third major final defeat in as many years after losing to Chile in the 2015 Copa final and Germany the year before at the FIFA World Cup—Messi announced his retirement from international football only to reverse his decision soon after.

The 32-year-old suggested he'll remain with the team to lead them at the Copa America again next year, which Argentina will host alongside Colombia.

He said:

"Something new is on the horizon.

"I hope we are respected and not criticised. They should let the team be and let them grow.

"The truth is I have got on very well with this group of players,and if I have to help in some way I will. This is a great group which is growing, and if I can join them I will."

Goal's Dan Edwards is convinced Messi will stick around:

Messi will turn 33 during that tournament, so it could be his last chance to win a major honour with Argentina unless he carries on playing for the side until the 2022 World Cup.

Although the side could benefit from some stability, manager Lionel Scaloni has done little to justify staying on for next year's Copa.

Whomever is in charge over the next 12 months will need to focus their efforts on organising their vulnerable defence and finding a way to get the best out of Messi and their other attacking stars.

If they are able to address those shortcomings, Argentina's prospects at the Copa will improve considerably.