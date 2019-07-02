WWE's Seth Rollins Apologizes for Tweet to Will Ospreay Comparing Bank Accounts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Seth Rollins makes his way to the rign during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE star Seth Rollins apologized to New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay after the two got into a social media feud that included Rollins comparing their personal earnings.

The saga began when Rollins defended WWE's product on Twitter, arguing the promotion had the "best pro wrestling on the planet."

Rollins, the WWE universal champion, was standing up for his fellow colleagues in praising WWE. The situation took a turn when Ospreay weighed in. The IWGP junior heavyweight champion implied he's the best wrestler in the world and asserted he had wrestled more times this year than Rollins.

That drew a blunt response from Rollins.

Things were bound to blow over sooner or later. Rollins' apology will speed that process along.

With any luck, Rollins and Ospreay will cross paths somewhere down the line so they can definitively determine who's the better wrestler.

