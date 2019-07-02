WWE's Seth Rollins Apologizes for Tweet to Will Ospreay Comparing Bank Accounts

WWE's Seth Rollins Apologizes for Tweet to Will Ospreay Comparing Bank AccountsJuly 2, 2019
WWE star Seth Rollins apologized to New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay after the two got into a social media feud that included Rollins comparing their personal earnings.
After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.
I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I’m the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn’t waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game.
I couldn’t be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better.
The saga began when Rollins defended WWE's product on Twitter, arguing the promotion had the "best pro wrestling on the planet."
Rollins, the WWE universal champion, was standing up for his fellow colleagues in praising WWE. The situation took a turn when Ospreay weighed in. The IWGP junior heavyweight champion implied he's the best wrestler in the world and asserted he had wrestled more times this year than Rollins.
That drew a blunt response from Rollins.
@WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy.
Things were bound to blow over sooner or later. Rollins' apology will speed that process along.
With any luck, Rollins and Ospreay will cross paths somewhere down the line so they can definitively determine who's the better wrestler.
