Predicting MLB Arrival Date for Top Prospects in 2019 All-Star Futures Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

While the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game are still the main attractions at the MLB All-Star festivities, the Futures Game continues to grow in popularity.

The annual prospect showcase gives fans a chance to see some of the sport's future stars on the big stage when 50 minor league players spanning all 30 MLB teams square off. This year, the game will be played in an AL vs. NL format, as opposed to the USA vs. World format of years past.

The 2019 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Ahead, we've taken a crack at predicting the MLB arrival dates for each prospect in this year's game, and any player who appeared within Bleacher Report's updated top 50 received some extra attention.

The path to playing time in the majors and current level of development were the driving factors behind each player's projected arrival date.

Note: Brendan McKay (TB), who is currently on the Tampa Bay Rays active roster, has been replaced on the AL roster by Kris Bubic (KC), according to JJ Cooper of Baseball America.

