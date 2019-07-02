Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Points Table

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Points TableJuly 2, 2019
India (314/9) qualified for the knockout stages of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of a 28-run win over Bangladesh (286).
Rohit Sharma impressed by bagging another century, while Mustafizur Rahman took five wickets for Bangladesh. The target of 315 proved too much to handle for Bangladesh, and Jasprit Bumrah secured the win with back-to-back wickets to close out the show.
Here is the latest points table after India's win (Position, Team, Played, Won, Lost, N/R, Net RR, Points):
1. *Australia 8, 7, 1, 0, +1000, 14
2. *India 8, 6, 1, 1, +811, 13
3. New Zealand 8, 5, 2, 1, +572, 11
4. England 8, 5, 3, 0, +1000, 10
5. Pakistan 8, 4, 3, 1, -792, 9
6. Sri Lanka 8, 3, 3, 2, -934, 8
7. Bangladesh 8, 3, 4, 1, -195, 7
8. South Africa 8, 2, 5, 1, -80, 5
9. West Indies 8, 1, 6, 1, -335, 3
10. Afghanistan 8, 0, 8, 0, -1418, 0
Teams qualified for the play-offs marked with *.
The top run-scorers and wicket-takers after Tuesday's action:
Run-Scorers
Rohit Sharma, India, 544
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 542
David Warner, Australia, 516
Aaron Finch, Australia, 504
Joe Root, England, 476
Wicket-Takers
Mitchell Starc, Australia, 24
Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 17
Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16
Jofra Archer, England, 16
Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh, 15
For the full stats, visit ESPNcricinfo.com.
India got a great outing from their openers on Tuesday, headlined by another century for Sharma (104 from 92).
Former international cricketer VVS Laxman hailed his consistency and predicted a big total thanks to his knock:
VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281
Superb consistency from @ImRo45 , his 4th Century in this World Cup and he has laid the foundation for India to pose a huge total. #INDvBAN https://t.co/aIEMjMx171
KL Rahul added 77 from 92, but Virat Kohli was kept relatively quiet (26 from 27), giving Bangladesh some hope. Rishabh Pant did well to add 48 from 41 to the total, but the bowlers took control toward the end of the innings, with Rahman doing plenty of damage.
His five-wicket haul leaves him just two short of the century mark for his ODI career:
Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman
Mustafizur Rahman now has 98 wickets in 53 ODIs. Only Rashid Khan (119), Mitchell Starc (104), Saqlain Mushtaq (101) and Shane Bond (99) have claimed more wickets after 53 ODIs. #IndvBan #BanvInd #CWC19 #CWC2019
Shakib Al Hasan took just a single wicket, but only surrendered 41 runs in his 10 overs.
Bangladesh's batsmen were mostly solid for much of their innings, with Al Hasan the standout. He scored 66 from 74, one of two to cross the half-century mark. Mohammad Saifuddin had an unbeaten 51, but the chase fell short due to India's excellent bowling in the final overs.
Bumrah took four wickets, including two to end the contest on back-to-back deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled several key overs, and Hardik Pandya took three wickets.
Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan is confident the Men in Blue can go all the way:
Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan
India through to the semis @ImRo45 has been in magical form Our bowlers also made a good comeback today This is a team of champions. Two wins and we have the trophy in hand! #ICCCricketWorldCup #CWC2019
India and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, while England and New Zealand occupy the final two slots. The two teams will face each other in a huge clash on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma leads India into semi-finals and sends Bangladesh out