Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Points Table

India (314/9) qualified for the knockout stages of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of a 28-run win over Bangladesh (286).

Rohit Sharma impressed by bagging another century, while Mustafizur Rahman took five wickets for Bangladesh. The target of 315 proved too much to handle for Bangladesh, and Jasprit Bumrah secured the win with back-to-back wickets to close out the show.

Here is the latest points table after India's win (Position, Team, Played, Won, Lost, N/R, Net RR, Points):

1. *Australia 8, 7, 1, 0, +1000, 14

2. *India 8, 6, 1, 1, +811, 13

3. New Zealand 8, 5, 2, 1, +572, 11

4. England 8, 5, 3, 0, +1000, 10

5. Pakistan 8, 4, 3, 1, -792, 9

6. Sri Lanka 8, 3, 3, 2, -934, 8

7. Bangladesh 8, 3, 4, 1, -195, 7

8. South Africa 8, 2, 5, 1, -80, 5

9. West Indies 8, 1, 6, 1, -335, 3

10. Afghanistan 8, 0, 8, 0, -1418, 0

Teams qualified for the play-offs marked with *.

The top run-scorers and wicket-takers after Tuesday's action:

Run-Scorers

Rohit Sharma, India, 544

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 542

David Warner, Australia, 516

Aaron Finch, Australia, 504

Joe Root, England, 476

Wicket-Takers

Mitchell Starc, Australia, 24

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 17

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16

Jofra Archer, England, 16

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh, 15

For the full stats, visit ESPNcricinfo.com.

India got a great outing from their openers on Tuesday, headlined by another century for Sharma (104 from 92).

Former international cricketer VVS Laxman hailed his consistency and predicted a big total thanks to his knock:

KL Rahul added 77 from 92, but Virat Kohli was kept relatively quiet (26 from 27), giving Bangladesh some hope. Rishabh Pant did well to add 48 from 41 to the total, but the bowlers took control toward the end of the innings, with Rahman doing plenty of damage.

His five-wicket haul leaves him just two short of the century mark for his ODI career:

Shakib Al Hasan took just a single wicket, but only surrendered 41 runs in his 10 overs.

Bangladesh's batsmen were mostly solid for much of their innings, with Al Hasan the standout. He scored 66 from 74, one of two to cross the half-century mark. Mohammad Saifuddin had an unbeaten 51, but the chase fell short due to India's excellent bowling in the final overs.

Bumrah took four wickets, including two to end the contest on back-to-back deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled several key overs, and Hardik Pandya took three wickets.

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan is confident the Men in Blue can go all the way:

India and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, while England and New Zealand occupy the final two slots. The two teams will face each other in a huge clash on Wednesday.