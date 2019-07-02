Redskins' Josh Doctson Expects to Become FA After 2020 Contract Option Declined

G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington receiver Josh Doctson is preparing for the 2019 season as if it will be his final year in the nation's capital.

"I think I'm hitting free agency next year," Doctson said, per ESPN's John Keim. "I won't be the first, won't be the last. It's nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it's all love."

