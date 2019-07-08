WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8July 9, 2019
As WWE Extreme Rules 2019 approaches, change has brought a fresh perspective to Monday Night Raw. The July 8 edition of Raw was set to feature the final build-up before ER as well as promised fallout from last week's show.
Before putting their titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed to fight Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.
In another big tag team match, just days before Roman Reigns would team with The Undertaker, he challenged Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre with a mystery tag team partner chosen by Shane-O-Mac.
After the surprising heel turn of AJ Styles, most expected The Club appear together for the first time in years to address their attack on Ricochet.
More updates were also promised on the conditions of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley after their brutal spill last week in a Fall Count Anywhere match. It was not clear if either would actually be healthy enough to appear though.
In a big return, Rey Mysterio announced he would appear tonight on the red brand for the first time since an injury forced him to relinquish his United States Championship to Samoa Joe. With Joe occupied with Kofi Kingston, no one knew what The Master of the 619 would have to say.
This week's Raw was packed with promised spectacle, and it had the chance to truly convince fans to get excited about Extreme Rules.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade and Zelina Vega (Elimination)
Starting the show off hot, Rollins and Lynch took their shot at Andrade and Vega to open the night in an elimination match. After The Man made Vega tap out to the Dis-arm-her, The Beastslayer took over.
Andrade's manager continued to get involved until The Irish Lass Kicker took her down again. El Idolo shoulder blocked Lynch right into the barricade to cause a distraction for The Architect, but the universal champion fought through and hit The Stomp for the win.
Afterward, Corbin and Evans laid out their vulnerable rivals on the stage.
Result
Lynch and Rollins def. Vega and Andrade by submission and pinfall with back-to-back eliminations
Grade
B
Analysis
The elimination format was ridiculous, basically eliminating Lynch after she got the first fall. However, the actual match was solid. Vega pushed the Raw women's champion while Andrade looked like a worthy challenger to Rollins.
The contest showcased some problems with Lynch and Rollins as a team. The Beastslayer got distracted the moment Lynch took a bump, and The Man cannot seem to keep her emotions in check. It should form a solid foundation for where Corbin and Evans can create an advantage on Sunday.
Paul Heyman Spoils the Appearance of Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules
Paul Heyman gave his latest spoiler when he stated that Brock Lesnar would appear at Extreme Rules to cash in. He added a caveat though that he could easily be lying, hoping to get into the heads of both Rollins and Kofi.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fine promo from The Advocate that could have easily been done in a quick backstage interview instead. This will likely be a recurring gag as Heyman promises a cash-in, but nothing comes of it. It at least keeps The Beast Incarnate relevant without being overbearing.
The Usos and The Miz vs. The Usos and Elias (2-out-of-3 Falls)
The Miz ran Elias out of the ring and up the ramp, and the distraction allowed The Revival to catch The Usos with the Shatter Machine for the first fall.
The Drifter did not return for the second fall though, leaving Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson to use every single shortcut to stick around. Miz got the hot tag and hit Dawson with the Skull Crushing Finale. Jey Uso then hit Dawson with a splash for the third fall and the win.
Result
The Usos and Miz def. The Revival and Elias by pinfall for the second and third fall
Grade
C+
Analysis
Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
Mysterio issued an open challenge to the locker room in his return to action. Lashley accepted the challenge and brutalized The Master of the 619. He won within a minute with a rebound Spear.
Afterward, he threatened to throw Mysterio through the titantron before referees got involved. He tossed the legend into the crowd of referees and grabbed a microphone to promise to be the only man standing on Sunday.
Result
Lashley def. Mysterio by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
While this was a powerful moment to give Lashley, selling him as truly unstoppable, this was not the way to sell Mysterio in his return to action. The luchador was a champion before he got injured, and he came back to get squashed.
Anyone could have been in this spot instead of Mysterio, and it's a shame that he has been shoved down the ranks for the sake of a feud that only just became relevant last week.
Cesaro vs. No Way Jose
As revenge for Cesaro's attack last week, No Way Jose challenged The Swiss Cyborg. Jose came out swinging early, but Cesaro took over with an uppercut. It did not last much longer as The Swiss Superman hit a Neutralizer into the swing and a Sharpshooter.
Result
Cesaro def. Jose by submission
Grade
B-
Analysis
This made more sense as a dominant one-sided performance than the previous contest. Cesaro needs to be rebuilt as an unstoppable force, and Jose was hardly ever going to be a challenge.
Most pushes for the The Swiss Cyborg have ended woefully short of expectations. He has had many opportunities, but his best runs are always with tag team partners. This could be his moment. It could also be his last opportunity.
The Viking Raiders vs.
In a completely dominant showcase, The Viking Raiders destroyed two local competitors. Ivar didn't want the win after a diving splash. Instead, he and Erik continued the carnage and hit the Viking Experience to take the pinfall.
Afterward, wrestlers ran Drake Maverick around the ring until the 24/7 champion escaped. R-Truth almost braved taking on The Raiders before backing off.
Result
Viking Raiders def. local competitors by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
WWE is building threats this week at the expense of interesting matches. Three squashes in a row is too much, and it makes it hard to care about any of the wrestling on the show.
That said, Erik and Ivar are the right guys right now to be squashing local competitors. It keeps them on TV until the championship scene opens up. They should be feuding with The Usos soon.
Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows; Ricochet vs. Karl Anderson
The Club refused to comment on their actions last week in a backstage interview. Ricochet called out AJ Styles in the ring, stating he had lost respect for The Phenomenal One. Styles taunted The One and Only in response, airing a recap of the beatdown.
While Luke Gallows dominated this match early on, he got caught with a small package for a surprise three count. The Phenomenal One challenged Ricochet to also fought Karl Anderson. The One and Only accepted and managed to plant Anderson with a 630 splash for the victory.
The Club laid out the United States champion after the bell. Styles decided against hitting a top rope Styles Clash and offered The One and Only the chance to stay down. He stood up though, and the challenger responded by hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm.
Result
Ricochet def. Gallows by pinfall; Ricochet def. Anderson by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great way to continue to build up The One and Only. He not only defeated both Good Brothers but also refused to stay down after Styles' bullying. It made Ricochet feel like a true star in the making.
However, it did expose the problem with The Club reforming to feud with a rising star. The heels were instantly made to look like they have not benefited from their alliance. Gallows and Anderson should not be defeating Ricochet, but it's tough for them to lose back-to-back matches to him.
Bayley vs. Sarah Logan; Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke (Beat the Clock Challenge)
Bayley and Nikki Cross exchanged words in a split-screen interview before their Beat the Clock Challenge opponents were revealed. Sarah Logan gave the SmackDown women's champion a run for her money before The Hugger connected with a sunset bomb to set the time at 4:32.
Alexa Bliss' best friend managed to easily beat the clock with a swinging neckbreaker to Dana Brooke. The Twisted Sister demanded Bayley face her as she announced Bayley would defend in a handicap match against Bliss and Cross.
Bayley lost it on Cross and hit a Bayley-to-Belly into a diving elbow drop for the win.
Result
Bayley def. Logan by pinfall; Cross def. Brooke by pinfall to beat the clock
Grade
C-
Analysis
The set up here was stronger than the execution. Both matches were fairly bland, and the result was overly predictable. Cross had to win to stack the odds against The Hugger. A handicap title match almost guarantees the title match will be disappointing.
What was worse was the script Cross had to deliver afterward. She did not seem comfortable playing the full heel here, taunting and belittling Bayley. The segment also heavily telegraphed the return of Sasha Banks on Sunday in a situation that should be left as a surprise.
Roman Reigns and Gary Garbott vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Shane and McIntyre spent the night scouring backstage to find a partner for Reigns, and they ended up settling on the janitor Gary "The GOAT" Garbott, dawning a luchador mask.
After The Big Dog accidentally ran into Garbott to force the tag, the janitor went off on the heels with impressive athletic prowess. However, he ran into a two-on-one beatdown and took a Claymore for the loss.
Garbott took off his mask to reveal he was really Cedric Alexander.
Result
McIntyre and Shane def. Reigns and Alexander by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
I have no idea what was supposed to have been accomplished by all this. The match barely got any time to deliver, and Alexander looked impressive for all of a minute. If this had more time, it would have worked better to reveal a real wrestler was helping The Big Dog.
Moreover, none of it felt like it actually built to Sunday. Taker was nowhere to be seen, and the heels took a cheap win that meant nothing.