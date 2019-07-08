WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE Extreme Rules 2019 approaches, change has brought a fresh perspective to Monday Night Raw. The July 8 edition of Raw was set to feature the final build-up before ER as well as promised fallout from last week's show.

Before putting their titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed to fight Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

In another big tag team match, just days before Roman Reigns would team with The Undertaker, he challenged Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre with a mystery tag team partner chosen by Shane-O-Mac.

After the surprising heel turn of AJ Styles, most expected The Club appear together for the first time in years to address their attack on Ricochet.

More updates were also promised on the conditions of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley after their brutal spill last week in a Fall Count Anywhere match. It was not clear if either would actually be healthy enough to appear though.

In a big return, Rey Mysterio announced he would appear tonight on the red brand for the first time since an injury forced him to relinquish his United States Championship to Samoa Joe. With Joe occupied with Kofi Kingston, no one knew what The Master of the 619 would have to say.

This week's Raw was packed with promised spectacle, and it had the chance to truly convince fans to get excited about Extreme Rules.