Kareem Hunt Questioned by Police on Video After Argument with Friend

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was seen talking to police officers Saturday night after what was described as a "small argument" with his friend, according to TMZ Sports.

A witness told TMZ they saw Hunt in a physical altercation with another man, but the NFL player wasn't arrested or detained, and there was no police report filed.

"I believe it was a small argument with one of his friends. People blew it out of proportion," said Bobby George, owner of the Barley House where the incident took place, per Andrew Horansky of WKYC3.

While Hunt wasn't arrested, any interaction with police is notable for the 23-year-old.

A video surfaced in November 2018 of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February of that year, leading to an immediate release by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns gave him a second chance, and Hunt discussed in the offseason how he was going to respond to the opportunity.

"I've got to earn everybody's trust," Hunt said in May, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

He has already been suspended for eight games in 2019, and he will have to stay out of trouble off the field in order to avoid further discipline.