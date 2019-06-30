Ex-NFL QB Jared Lorenzen Hospitalized with Kidney, Heart Issues and an Infection

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen was admitted to the intensive care unit with an infection, kidney and heart issues, according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

"Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him," the family said in a statement Sunday.

Jones first reported Friday the 38-year-old was admitted to the hospital.

Lorenzen spent four NFL seasons as a backup for the New York Giants. He appeared in just four games during this span, throwing eight total passes but became a fan favorite because of his immense size at the position, listed at 285 pounds.

Though he continued his career in other football leagues, he fell out of shape after his playing career ended and weighed more than 500 pounds in 2014.

The family said they will provide more updates on the former University of Kentucky star as available.