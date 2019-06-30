Report: Mavs to Offer Dwight Powell 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension on Sunday

Report: Mavs to Offer Dwight Powell 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension on SundayJune 30, 2019
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly prepared to offer power forward Dwight Powell a three-year, $33 million contract extension when the NBA free-agent moratorium period opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update and noted the sides are "expected to swiftly agree to terms."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Bold Trades That Could Shake Up Free Agency 🤯