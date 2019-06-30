Report: Mavs to Offer Dwight Powell 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension on Sunday

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly prepared to offer power forward Dwight Powell a three-year, $33 million contract extension when the NBA free-agent moratorium period opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update and noted the sides are "expected to swiftly agree to terms."

