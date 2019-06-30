Report: Mavs to Offer Dwight Powell 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension on Sunday

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell advances the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly prepared to offer power forward Dwight Powell a three-year, $33 million contract extension when the NBA free-agent moratorium period opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update and noted the sides are "expected to swiftly agree to terms."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

