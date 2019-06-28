Tom Cruise vs. Justin Bieber Fight Talks Have Been Held, Per UFC's Dana White

Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White revealed on Thursday that he had been involved in discussions regarding a potential fight between actor Tom Cruise and singer Justin Bieber.

"It is true," White said at Hashtag Sports 2019, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie. "As crazy as that sounds, that is true. ... I don't want to use any names, but I was at home on a Sunday, and I got a call with two big guys on the phone. They were telling me this could possibly happen and this could be real. I'm like, there's no way that this is really going to happen. But if it does, call me back. I'm in."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

