Tom Cruise vs. Justin Bieber Fight Talks Have Been Held, Per UFC's Dana White

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASHTAG SPORTS- UFC President Dana White speaks with Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal during the Hashtag Sports conference at the TimesCenter on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in New York. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images for Hashtag Sports)
Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White revealed on Thursday that he had been involved in discussions regarding a potential fight between actor Tom Cruise and singer Justin Bieber.

"It is true," White said at Hashtag Sports 2019, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie. "As crazy as that sounds, that is true. ... I don't want to use any names, but I was at home on a Sunday, and I got a call with two big guys on the phone. They were telling me this could possibly happen and this could be real. I'm like, there's no way that this is really going to happen. But if it does, call me back. I'm in."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Staff Picks for Ngannou vs. Dos Santos ✅

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Staff Picks for Ngannou vs. Dos Santos ✅

    Bleacher Report Combat Sports Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Jones Responds to Danis Call-Out

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jones Responds to Danis Call-Out

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Angela Lee Wants to Inspire the Next Generation

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Angela Lee Wants to Inspire the Next Generation

    ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Usman on Covington Taking Another Fight 👀

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Usman on Covington Taking Another Fight 👀

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting