Jamaica vs. Panama: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Jamaica's head coach Theodore Whitmore reacts to a call on the field during the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match against El Salvador on June 21, 2019 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by AARON M. SPRECHER / AFP) (Photo credit should read AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images)
AARON M. SPRECHER/Getty Images

Jamaica and Panama will face off in the quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Jamaica topped Group A to reach the final eight, while Panama finished second in Group D behind the United States.

The winner will face either the U.S. or Curacao, who will contest Sunday's other quarter-final, in the last four.

                         

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. BST)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (U.S.), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Jamaica 21-10, Draw 2-1, Panama 13-8

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Right Arrow Icon

                   

While Jamaica topped their group, they picked up fewer points than their quarter-final opponents.

A 3-2 win over Honduras preceded two draws for the Reggae Boyz. A goalless stalemate against El Salvador came before a 1-1 tie with Curacao, in which they missed several promising chances:

Neither of their latter showings inspired a great deal of confidence.

Jamaica did pick up a 1-0 win over the U.S. in a warm-up friendly immediately prior to the tournament, but the Americans fielded what was largely a reserve side.

As for Panama, they secured a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago before beating Guyana 4-2.

Though they lost 1-0 to the U.S. in their final group match, football writer Charles Boehm praised their development in recent years:

Los Canaleros are ranked three places above Canada in FIFA's world rankings in 75th, but they're 21 below Jamaica.

Given how the two sides have played at this year's tournament, expect a hard-fought contest on Sunday.

Jamaica have reached the finals of the past two Gold Cups, but if they are to progress this year, they need to be more clinical with their chances.

