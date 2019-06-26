Derrick Favors Rumors: Jazz C Expecting to Become Unrestricted Free Agent

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors "will enter the free-agency period fielding calls from interested teams as if he will be an unrestricted free agent," his agent, Wallace Prather, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Charania, Utah has until July 6 to decide whether to waive Favors or fully guarantee his $17 million salary for 2019-20.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.