Derrick Favors Rumors: Jazz C Expecting to Become Unrestricted Free Agent

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Denver. The Jazz won 111-104. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors "will enter the free-agency period fielding calls from interested teams as if he will be an unrestricted free agent," his agent, Wallace Prather, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

According to Charania, Utah has until July 6 to decide whether to waive Favors or fully guarantee his $17 million salary for 2019-20.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

