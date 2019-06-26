Knockout Kings: MMA Fighters Who Routinely Deliver Spectacular KOs

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

There is almost nothing as awe-inspiring in the sport of MMA than a clean knockout. And we have seen many outstanding finishes throughout the years.

Punches, kicks, knees, elbows. Even slams as Jessica Andrade recently showed in her UFC strawweight title win over Rose Namajunas. The ways to end a fight via KO are near endless. And they always leave us breathless.

But in 2019, who are those fighters who are almost guaranteed excitement once the cage door closes?

We sat down and looked over the roster for some of the best KO artists the UFC has today. Those fighters who put it all on the line, risking it all to send their opponent into a state of unconsciousness. After whittling it down, we came up with seven of the very best KO practitioners.

So get ready and prepare yourself for today's six best KO kings... and one queen of the UFC.