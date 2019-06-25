WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Agrees to New 5-Year Contract

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Jinder Mahal will be sticking around in WWE long term.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Mahal has agreed to a new five-year contract with the company. No terms of the deal have been released.

Mahal, 32, returned to WWE in 2016 for a second stint with the company.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.