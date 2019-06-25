WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Agrees to New 5-Year Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Seth Rollins (L) in action vs Jinder Mahal during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Jinder Mahal will be sticking around in WWE long term. 

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Mahal has agreed to a new five-year contract with the company. No terms of the deal have been released.

Mahal, 32, returned to WWE in 2016 for a second stint with the company.



